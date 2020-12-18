Locke & Key unlocks third season renewal from Netflix ahead of Season 2 debut

The Locke family will continue to *ahem* unlock the doors of imagination in a third season of Locke & Key on Netflix, the streaming giant confirmed this afternoon.

This renewal comes ahead of the show's second season premiere. While the show was picked up for a second season in late March, production was delayed by several months as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was beginning to become a serious issue around the same time. In addition to the green-light for a third season, co-showrunner Meredith Averill has inked an overall deal with Netflix to develop TV shows "and other projects," according to the release.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged and inspired. I look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship,” Averill, who shares showrunning duties with Carlton Cuse, said in a statement.

"Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in Locke & Key and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season,” added Brian Wright, Vice President of Overall Deals for Netflix. “I’m delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling.”

“We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season three, and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix,” Cuse added.

Based on the IDW comic series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key showcases the acting talents of Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet Griffin Gluck, and Coby Bird. The plot revolves around the Locke children, who discover magical keys after their father's mysterious death. As the kids explore the keys' different powers, they accidentally wake up a demon hellbent on obtaining the keys at any cost.

Season 1 currently holds a 66% on Rotten Tomatoes. Currently taking place in Toronto, production for Season 2 (expected to debut sometime next year) kicked off in early September, with Hill promising "we're just getting started" during an appearance at NYCC.

Hill, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kevin Lafferty, Ted Adams, Chris Ryall, Lydia Antonini, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, and Rick Jacobs are all attached as executive producers for Season 3.