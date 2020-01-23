WIRE Buzz: Locke & Key S2 scripting underway; Space Jam 2 reveals uniforms; more

Not long after Netflix unlocked the first trailer for its adaptation of the Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s graphic novel series Locke & Key did it lead to far more doors and far more keys for the family Locke. That’s because the supernatural show — which takes place in a house full of doors that lead to, well, everywhere, and involves a demon that would love to take hold of this particularly powerful keyring — has already begun production on its second season.

This not only comes before the premiere of Locke & Key's first season, but before the streaming service has greenlit a second season of the show...officially, anyways. Speaking to Gamespot, executive producer and co-showrunner Carlton Cuse said that regardless, scripting is underway. "We're writing Season 2, even though it hasn't been greenlit. We're working in a room," said Cuse, who helms the show alongside Meredith Averill.

The source material has ended (it ran from 2008 - 2013), but that doesn’t mean Locke & Key has a set series finale in place. "I think by the time we get to the end of the season, we'll have a better sense of how much longer the show can go,” Cuse said. “We've spent a lot of time talking with Joe [Hill], and I think, in concert with Joe, we'll figure out the answer to that question. I mean, it is a cool ending, but again, the show's diverging from the comics and it becomes something [else]. We want to be sure that the ending works for the TV series and we're not just forcing ourselves into an ending for endings' sake. We want the ending to be something that really feels like it's the right conclusion for our story."

These tweaks could be simply practical (like modifying the timeline so that an actor’s age doesn’t necessarily have to stick to the slowed growth of that of a comic character) or more creatively inclined, but the fact that Averill and Cuse already feel comfortable tweaking their take on the material should make fans optimistic. If anything, it means that the endless iterations this adaptation has gone through has only given the forces behind it more flexible expertise.

The first season of Locke & Key hits Netflix on Feb. 7.

Next, fans can welcome some new duds to the jam. Space Jam 2 — the sequel to Michael Jordan’s basketball-meets-Looney-Tunes film from producer/star LeBron James and director Malcolm D. Lee — has some new uniforms to show off, allowing fans to preemptively choose whether they’re part of the dream team or the mean team.

Take a look:

The Nike collaboration with Space Jam 2 has given fans a glimpse at both the alien Monstar and heroic cartoon Tune Squad uniforms. While recognizable as growing from the original fashion choices, these new threads are both modern...and heavily branded. I guess when LeBron is in charge, he’s making sure he makes his mark.

Space Jam 2 will star James, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, and Diana Taurasi when it premieres on July 16, 2021.

Finally, a weirdo suburban dystopia film starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots (that got plenty of play at Cannes) has its first trailer. Vivarium, like the first feature film from David Cronenberg, is all about the horrors of heavily-planned real estate. No, really. Director Lorcan Finnegan takes the idea of the perfect starter home, twists it into a nightmare, and lets all hell break loose.

Check it out:

Video of VIVARIUM Official Trailer (2020) Jesse Eisenberg, Imogen Poots Movie HD

“Raise the child and be released” is the worst thing you could find written inside your Amazon delivery box, but to this married pair stuck in Purgatory...it could be their only ticket out. What a weird, weird ticket that baby will be.

Vivarium does not yet have a U.S. release date, but its worldwide theatrical dates start in March.