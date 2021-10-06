Locke & Key opens the door to 'new magic' in full trailer for Season 2 on Netflix

Having trouble finding your supernatural house keys? Don't bother looking under the couch cushions. The official trailer for Locke & Key Season 2 already has you covered. Returning to Netflix at the end of October, the series' sophomore outing (based on the IDW comic of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez) will welcome viewers back into the wondrous portals just waiting to be opened within the halls of Keyhouse.

As Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield) attempts to come to grips with all the strange events that transpired in the first season, her children — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and (Bode Jackson Robert Scott) — set out to *ahem* unlock more secrets. "Just because we figured out a few of the keys, we think we know everything," says Bode.

"Season 2 is a lot about these characters growing and having fun with the keys too," Jones teased during an interview with Collider in early September. "They have figured out what it means to be the keepers of the keys. There are lots of twists and turns, and there’s lots of new keys too. People are gonna enjoy these characters understanding themselves more and understanding each other. Relationships have changed, and I think that will be fun for people to see."

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Locke and Key Trailer | Season 2 | Netflix

Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Hallea Jones (Eden Hawkins), Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett), Liyou Abere (aAmie Bennett), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), and Griffin Gluck (Gabe) co-star.

Locke & Key unlocks its second season on Netflix Friday, Oct. 22.