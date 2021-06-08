Netflix unlocks first look images from Season 2 of Locke & Key, confirms October premiere

Prepare for a return to Keyhouse Manor this October in Season 2 of Locke & Key. Netflix unlocked the show's fall return — along with a slew of first look production stills — during the second day of the streamer's weeklong "Geeked Week" initative Tuesday. Production on the new season wrapped up this past April and managed not to get shut down once by a positive COVID-19 case.

Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Laysla De Oliveira (Dodge), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Sherri Saum (Ellie Whedon), Cody Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), and Griffin Gluck (Gabe) return to play their roles from Season 1.

"There's more keys, more mysteries, and more alohas on the way," Stanchfield said.

Aaron Ashmore ("Duncan Locke") and Hallea Jones ("Eden Hawkins") were bumped up to series regulars for Season 2, with Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett) and Liyou Abere (Amie Bennett) cast as a regular and guest star, respectively.

Showrun by Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averil, Locke & Key is based upon the IDW comic book of the same name created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. Cuse, Averil, and Hill serve as producers alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Chris Ryall, Lydia Antonini, Ted Adams, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Lindsey Springer, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa.

"Sometimes I think, with Locke & Key, the first six books were just the prologue," Hill said at last October's virtual edition of New York Comic Con. "We're just getting started."

Netflix handed down an extremely early Season 3 renewal last December.