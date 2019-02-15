Latest Stories

Objects in Space 2/15/19: Happy annual candy sale day
Anthem Hero
Exclusive: Suit up for our early look at Dark Horse's prequel comic for Bioware's sci-fi shooter, Anthem
Hobbit LOTR box cover via Warner Bros site 2019
A bot wrote a believable Lord of the Rings scene, and now developers are scared of its power
HandmaidsTale
Gilead becomes even more frighteningly real as The Handmaid's Tale films in Washington, DC
Loki Tom Hiddleston Thor Ragnarok

Development news: Loki series bags Rick and Morty writer, Bo Peep saves the day in Toy Story 4 clip, more

Josh Weiss
Feb 15, 2019

Just when we thought the genre developments were out, they keep pulling us back in!

This afternoon's roundup tackles Loki on Disney+, Toy Story 4 from Pixar, and Carmen Sandiego on Netflix

 

Launching this year, Disney+ is recruiting the best of the best for its original programming.

For example, the Loki spinoff series with Tom Hiddleston has just found a showrunner/writer/executive producer in the form of Rick and Morty's Michael Waldron. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waldron will write the pilot episode.

The Loki series is just one of the Marvel projects in development for Disney+. Shows or miniseries revolving around Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elisabeth Olsen) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) are also in the works.

 

In a brand-new, never-before-seen clip from Toy Story 4, we see Bo Peep (voiced by Annie Potts) back in action.

The character, who was noticeably absent from the third film, makes a triumphant return as she helps Woody (Tom Hanks), Jessie (Joan Cusack), Buzz (Tim Allen), and the others save RC (the remote-controlled car from the first film) during a rainstorm. 

While Bo Peep will get an updated look for the new movie, this clip finds her in her classic sheep-herder costume from the first two films. Moreover, we learn the names of her three-headed sheep: Billy, Goat, and Gruff — a nod to the fairy tale of the same name.

Toy Story 4 opens in theaters June 21.

 

Less than a month after its first season dropped on Netflix, the rebooted Carmen Sandiego animated series has been renewed for a second season. This was confirmed by the official Netflix Family Twitter account, which wrote:

"Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego Season 2 you ask? Well, it’s officially returning! Keep those red fedoras warm and stay tuned for more details."

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) voices the titular character, a professionally trained thief who decides to only steal from other thieves. Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) voices Carmen's associate, the hacker known as Player.

Rodriguez will also be playing a live-action version of the character for a Netflix original film.

