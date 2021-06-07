Blessed with glorious purpose: Which version of Loki will we see on the Disney+ show?

Thanos was wrong, because it would seem that Loki has at least one resurrection left in him. He won't be the same version of the trickster god of mischief that the snapping purple murderer offed at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, but Loki is resurrecting anyway. Resetting might be a more accurate word, though.

Thanks to the time travel mayhem of Avengers: Endgame, Loki will return for his own streaming show (the aptly titled Loki, da doy) on Disney+. What version of the character will we be seeing? One who was burdoned with glorious purpose.

For starters, Loki will obviously still be played by Tom Hiddleston. We imagine that if Hiddleston ever wants to give up the role, Marvel will put Loki in the ground for good. The character growth and development that Loki made in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok will not be returning with him, however.

Loki was captured at the end of the first Avengers movie, and he proceeded to go back to Asgard wearing a fancy muzzle. The Loki we're familiar with went on to deal with Dark Elves, Ragnarok, and Thanos. However, in Avengers: Endgame, future incarnations of the Avengers go back in time to the events of the 2012 original and screw things up royally while trying to nab the Tesseract (space stone). This new timeline's Loki uses it to escape during a moment of confusion.

This temporal anomaly version of Loki is the one that will be starring in the series. He'll be fairly fresh off of the events of Thor, where he ruined his brother's coronation, led everyone on a merry parade of lies, and also learned that he had more than a little Frost Giant in him. He then got lost in the vastness of space, somehow caught a glimpse at the Tesseract in S.H.I.E.L.D. control, and then made friends with an army of Chitauri.

A being known as "The Other" gave Loki a special spear (which had the mind stone embedded within it), as well as a Chitauri army. His mission was to conquer Earth — it is unclear whether he ever met Thanos before leaving, or even knew that Thanos was behind this early attempt to subjugate the planet. If he did know about Thanos, he doesn't mention it later. Thanos knows full well that Loki's attempt was a failure, and he calls him out on it before killing him later on.

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+

Back to the failure itself! Loki has the Avengers on their toes in their first movie, and goes at it with his brother again. Despite getting his licks in (and throwing Tony out of a window), he ends up getting slammed into the floor by the Hulk many, many times. Though he was burdoned with glorious purpose, and believed that it was his right to rule (to rule anywhere, we guess), he loses. The Loki in the TV show will be fresh off of this loss.

This Loki will not have experienced the loss of Frigga (Rene Russo). He will not have been with his brother when Odin (Anthony Hopkins) passed on. As far as we know, they'll both still be alive for him. He also will not have fallen for thirty minutes courtesy of Doctor Strange.

He will not be the Loki who is prone to making sacrifices for his brother, or anyone else. This Loki doesn't sacrifice, he doesn't do anything unless there's an upside for him. He's devious, he's cunning, he's just lost big, and he also got a lucky escape. All of these things should be kept in mind.

What will remain consistent? Trickery and mischief, naturally. It doesn't matter what side of the hero/villain spectrum he's on, Loki is a manipulator. He's magical, he's a liar, and he's a magical liar. He's going to be using these gifts as he once did in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in very selfish ways.

When faced with any choice, Loki 2 will ask himself if it benefits him or not. Will this change over the course of his series? Maybe, maybe not. Dastardly "I've gotta be me" Loki is a lot of fun to watch.

So it's not really a resurrection, it's definitely more of a reset. The MCU is doing something that it hasn't really done before: It's taking a character out of a specific moment in their history, putting them somewhere else, and letting this new version play out a different way.

It's gonna be weird, it's gonna be full of mischief, and by Odin, it's gonna be tricky. If it's all the same to you, we'll have that drink now.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9.