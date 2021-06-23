'Loki' Episode 3 seems to reveal a big truth about the main character's sexual identity

Around the time of its season premiere three weeks ago, Loki confirmed that Tom Hiddleston's Marvel Cinematic Universe character is indeed gender fluid.

"It’s always been there, in the history of the character, in the mythology and in the comics," the actor told SYFY WIRE. "I was aware of it from the moment I was first cast. So it’s a thrill that we get to touch on that in some way."

But Hiddleston didn't expand on what that looks like exactly, as he didn't want to spoil anything: “How we do [that], I think I want to leave the audience to find out."

Well, today we found out, as Asgard's prankster-in-chief dropped a major truth bomb about his sexual identity in today's episode, "Lamentis."

**SPOILER WARNING! The following contains plot spoilers for Loki, Episode 3!**

After fleeing from the TVA, the two Loki variants (played by Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino) find themselves on Lamentis-1, a doomed planet in the year 2077. With their TemPad out of juice, they devise a plan to tap into the power source of a spaceship leaving the planet in a few hours' time. To get to the vessel, however, they need to board a Snowpiercer-esque train that only caters to wealthy citizens who can afford to buy their way out of the impending apocalypse.

During the trip, Loki and Sylvie (as Di Martino's Loki prefers to be called) sip champagne and share an intimate discussion about their lives and the very nature of love. Sylvie asks about Loki's romantic life, wondering if his time as a prince was full of trysts with "would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince?"

Loki's answer? "A bit of both." It's a quick line that seems to confirm the character's bisexuality in the MCU. There is some precedent for this in the comics. As The Wrap points out, Loki once made a remark about the lack of sexual identity on Asgard: "My culture doesn’t really share your concept of sexual identity. There are sex acts, that’s it."

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+

During an interview with Marvel.com, the show's head writer, Michael Waldron, said he revised the Episode 3 script in the weeks leading up to his wedding. "It’s interesting because that's probably the most romantic episode," he explained. "At that point, Loki is a little bit drunk. That freed me up, where it was just like, ‘Don't think too hard about it,’ which is sort of my first thought that Loki would think here."

The first three episodes of Loki are now available to stream on Disney+. Episode 4 (there will be six in total) premieres on the platform next Wednesday, June 30. For SYFY WIRE's official recaps thus far, click here, here, and here.