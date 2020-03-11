Disney+: Loki adds Richard E. Grant, sets early 2021 premiere; silences Song of the South

After a glimpse of what’s to come from the Disney+ Marvel shows filtering down to the streaming small screen from the MCU during the Super Bowl, fans anticipating fare like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki have simply had to wait and theorize about what their favorite superheroes (and anti-heroes) were going to get up to — and when. Now, in the case of the latter Norse God, a little more information has trickled out for the Trickster himself.

While star Tom Hiddleston had been set to lead a cast including Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, new intel has revealed a new A-list cast member and a bumped-up release date. According to The Wrap, Oscar-nominee and recent Star Wars addition Richard E. Grant is shifting across the Disney aisle onto a new franchise thanks to his role on Loki.

Grant had previously played a Marvel character in the pre-merger X-Men film Logan, but that’s not canon for the MCU, so all bets are off. Like the rest of the cast, aside from Hiddleston himself, his character is under wraps as everything remains secretive about the show aside from the creative team leading it.

Showrun by Michael Waldron, with director Kate Herron helming the pilot, Loki is set to be the third Disney+ Marvel show to drop, following the version of Thor’s brother that managed to peace out with the Tesseract back in Avengers: Endgame. Fans knew that the show was set to premiere in 2021 after the 2020 launches of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (August) and WandaVision (December), but now it’s confirmed that Loki will be coming hot on their heels.

During the Disney shareholder meeting, outgoing Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Loki would be an early 2021 release. “Early” could mean January or it could mean any time in the first quarter — and since the show is still apparently casting its characters, fans still have plenty of time to figure out what’s going on before its premiere.

In other Disney+ news, the shareholder meeting also touched on some of the company’s controversial past animation that even its content warnings couldn’t handle.

Deadline reports that Iger confirmed that Song of the South, the racist 1946 film set on a plantation, would never be coming to the streaming service and wouldn’t be re-released, saying the film is “not appropriate in today’s world.”

Other older Disney titles with similarly offensive content — like Dumbo and The Aristocats, which boast racist problems of their own — have been added to the service with a disclaimer noting “outdated cultural depictions.” However, it looks like the line has been drawn at the Song of the South.