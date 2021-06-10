You can still find Loki at Disney's Avengers Campus, but don't get too close - he's now a prisoner of the TVA

You gotta love some good ol' fashioned corporate synergy. In an effort to promote its Loki television series, Disney has made some changes to the god of mischief roaming the newly-opened Avengers Campus at Disneyland.

Instead of his usual cape and horned helmet, the actor who plays the theme park's sneaky villain (an actor who looks incredibly similar to Tom Hiddleston) is now dressed in a TVA prison jumpsuit and flanked by a pair of the temporal agency's heavily armed Minutemen.

Don't get too close, though. This incarnation of Loki is an incredibly dangerous Variant with a penchant for screwing up the Sacred Timeline! If you have no idea what we're talking about, go watch Miss Minutes' brief rundown of the multiverse and Time-Keepers.

Take a look at his "glorious" transformation below:

Disney is also going all in on the licensed merchandise side of things with products like a Miss Minutes thermos; a TVA sweatshirt; Funko Pop! figures for Loki and Mobius (played by Owen Wilson in the show); and a Mickey Mouse ears headband that incorporates the horns of Loki's famous helmet. And if you head to Disney Springs, you can nosh on a Loki Mini Dome Cake from Amorette’s Patisserie. Per the Disney Parks blog, the sweet treat is made of "Dulce Mousse, Apple gelee, salted caramel crisp pearls and lemon chiffon."

Picking up mere moments after the titular character's escape in Avengers: Endgame (which timeline-wise is at the end of the first Avengers movie), Loki introduces the concept of different warring realities — a concept that will reach its apex in next year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"It was in Doctor Strange that I first came into contact with how the dimension of time might be integrated into the MCU," Hiddleston explained during an interview with SYFY WIRE. "And then in Endgame when Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One explains it to Mark Ruffalo. I'm intrigued to find out. I'm sure that people who are smarter than me have plans for how this is going to turn out, but I'm just excited for the ride."

The season premiere of Loki is now available to stream on Disney+ (click here for SYFY WIRE's official recap). Episode 2 arrives on the Mouse House's platform next Wednesday, June 16.