Long-gestating fantasy drama The Magicians gets pilot order at Syfy

If you're hoping for more magic on television, then Syfy's next project could be just what you were waiting for.

Deadline reports the network has just ordered a pilot for The Magicians, an hourlong fantasy drama series written by John McNamara (Prime Suspect) and Sera Gamble (Supernatural), and produced by Michael London and Janice Williams. Adapated from Lev Grossman's acclaimed novel of the same name (and its sequel, with a third book on the way), the series follows a group of young magicians in New York City who attend an elite magic academy and also discover that a fantasy world they read about as children is, in fact, very real. Think Hogwarts, but a bit more grown-up and cynical.

The Magicians earned plenty of acclaim when it was first published in 2009, and it has since spawned two sequels: 2011's The Magician King and The Magician's Land, which is set to be published later this year.

Development of the series dates back to the fall of 2011, when it was set up at Fox under London's leadership. Though it seemed like a hot property at the time, the series didn't get the chance to go forward at that network, and London and company opted to shop it around to other networks in the cable arena. Now Syfy wants a pilot, leaving the project poised to join the network's ambitious new lineup of original series in the coming years, which already includes the likes of Ascension, 12 Monkeys and the developing Pax Romana, among others. Whether it'll get there remains to be seen, but this is the furthest The Magicians has made it in the development cycle so far, so there's cause for celebration.

