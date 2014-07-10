Latest Stories

Island Of Dr. Moreau Hero
Tag: Movies
IDW founder Ted Adams reinvents H.G. Wells' The Island Of Dr. Moreau for wild new summer miniseries
Conan surveys the horizon in Conan Unconquered
Tag: Games
Gaming: Conan Unconquered gets a date; Tomb Raider board game incoming; more
Mercy Black Movie Poster
Tag: Movies
Netflix surprises fans with Blumhouse horror flick "Mercy Black"
Marvel Rising 2019
Tag: TV
WonderCon: Three new Marvel Rising shorts will feature Shuri, Inferno, and Ghost-Spider later this year
TheMagicians.jpg

Long-gestating fantasy drama The Magicians gets pilot order at Syfy

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 10, 2014

If you're hoping for more magic on television, then Syfy's next project could be just what you were waiting for.

Deadline reports the network has just ordered a pilot for The Magicians, an hourlong fantasy drama series written by John McNamara (Prime Suspect) and Sera Gamble (Supernatural), and produced by Michael London and Janice Williams. Adapated from Lev Grossman's acclaimed novel of the same name (and its sequel, with a third book on the way), the series follows a group of young magicians in New York City who attend an elite magic academy and also discover that a fantasy world they read about as children is, in fact, very real. Think Hogwarts, but a bit more grown-up and cynical. 

The Magicians earned plenty of acclaim when it was first published in 2009, and it has since spawned two sequels: 2011's The Magician King and The Magician's Land, which is set to be published later this year.

Development of the series dates back to the fall of 2011, when it was set up at Fox under London's leadership. Though it seemed like a hot property at the time, the series didn't get the chance to go forward at that network, and London and company opted to shop it around to other networks in the cable arena. Now Syfy wants a pilot, leaving the project poised to join the network's ambitious new lineup of original series in the coming years, which already includes the likes of Ascension12 Monkeys and the developing Pax Romana, among others. Whether it'll get there remains to be seen, but this is the furthest The Magicians has made it in the development cycle so far, so there's cause for celebration.

(via Deadline)

Tag: SYFY
Tag: The Magicians

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Magicians
Tag: cospay
Magicians Cosplay
9 amazing cosplay photos to #HelpTheMagiciansRemember
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 25, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: The Magicians Season 5
TheMagicians_Gallery_401Recap_08
The Magicians conjures up Season 5 renewal at SYFY ahead of Season 4 premiere
Josh Weiss
Jan 22, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Magicians: Alice's Story
Tag: Boom! Studios
magicians
Read the first 9 pages of Boom!'s new The Magicians prequel comic, Alice's Story
Jeff Spry
Jan 3, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: NYCC 2018
Tag: New York Comic Con 2018
Magicians - Ember
NYCC 2018: The Magicians first footage, premiere date revealed for Season 4
Alyse Wax
Oct 5, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0