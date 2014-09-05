Latest Stories

who-framed-roger-rabbit.jpeg

Long-lost early 1980's test footage, concept art for Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Trent Moore
Sep 5, 2014

A few years before Who Framed Roger Rabbit was actually made, the studio mounted a version in the early 1980s that looks very, very different from the now-iconic movie we know and love.

Some concept footage from a spec clip created around 1983 or 1984 has surfaced online, along with some side-by-side character designs of Roger and Jessica Rabbit. It’s a very different style, and we have to say, we’re glad they waited until 1988 to do it some justice.

This unmade version of the film would’ve reportedly been helmed by Darrell Van Citters, with animator Mike Giamo and producer Marc Sturdivant attached. Oh, and Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman) voiced Roger Rabbit. The visuals are basic, but they do establish a baseline for the look they eventually landed on.

Check out the concept footage below:

(Via Comic Book Movie)

