9 crazy-long video games to lose yourself in to forget about cabin fever

There’s more to dodging the coronavirus at home than stacking up your streaming queue, collapsing into the deepest recesses of your sofa, and making your way through that mountain of movies you somehow missed in theaters. As the days pass and the stir crazy sets in, you’re eventually gonna want something to do — even if that means just sitting up a little straighter with a game controller in your hands.

Luckily for us, there’s never been a better time to be a self-quarantining gamer. Despite video gaming’s reputation for vacuuming up those valuable productive hours, some games reward our investment better than others — and none better than the ones that take their sweet time telling a good story, while slyly hooking us in for an immersive experience that merges us with what we see onscreen.

When you really dig into a single-player adventure that offers no short cuts between the opening credits and the 40-plus hour path to the finish line, time really can appear to melt away. And hey, time’s what most of us actually have on our hands these days for a change — so why not dive right in? A lot of games could have made our list, and if you manage to get through these, more are just a download away. But at the end of the day, these are the currently-available marathon games that have us in no big hurry to head back outside.