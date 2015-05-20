A look at the E.T. sequel we mercifully never saw

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was the 1982 feel-good film about an unlikely friendship between a boy and an alien. It touched almost everyone who saw it. Not only that, but it also held the position of highest-grossing film of all time for a decade. So, why was there never a sequel? It's because the sequel's story treatment (the several-page outline that serves as a springboard for a rough draft) was terrible ... perhaps deliberately so.

According to Genius.com, Steven Spielberg once said, "Sequels can be very dangerous because they compromise your truth as an artist. I think a sequel to E.T. would do nothing but rob the original of its virginity." This might explain why the treatment to the sequel to E.T. is so appallingly bad: Spielberg didn't actually want it produced.

So, how bad is it?

You can read the treatment in its entirety here. But for a taste, check out this:

The aliens onboard are EVIL. They have landed on Earth in response to distress signals designating its present coordinates. These aliens are searching for a stranded extraterrestrial named Zrek, who is sending a call for "Help." The evil creatures are carnivorous. Their leader, Korel, commands his crew to disperse into the forest to acquire food. As the squat aliens leave the gangplank, each one emits a hypnotic hum which has a paralyzing effect on the surrounding wildlife. These creatures are an albino fraction (mutatation) of the same civilization E.T. belongs to. The two separate groups have been at war for decades! … There have been numerous reports of unexplained cattle mutilations in the surrounding countryside. ... In awe, everyone gazes upon the dark contours of the massive space machine. Suddenly the figure of Korel appears in an illuminated porthole. Telepathically Korel speaks to the children asking the whereabouts of the fugitive alien, Zrek. The children reply honestly that… "He's gone home!" Korel becomes angry, believing that they are lying. When the children regain their senses, they are surrounded by the evil alien creatures who were hiding in the firest. The creatures are carrying some kind of dagger. Elliott advances in a friendly gesture but barely escapes being bitten, or even killed, by the alien's razor-sharp teeth! Several of the aliens bare their fangs from time to time to show they mean business. … In the hours that follow, Elliott and his companions are questioned extensively. But the aliens will not accept the truth in their responses. While one child is interrogated, another is being examined.

There you have it: Cattle mutilations. Child torture. Mutated aliens at war. And it all wraps up with a happy ending.

We apologize for the need to rinse your brain. To make it better, here's how we really should remember E.T.

