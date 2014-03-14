Latest Stories

Jim Jarmusch
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jim Jarmusch's all-star zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die slaying this summer; more
matrixphone.png
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/27/19: Your mind makes it real
Angelina Jolie
Tag: Movies
Report: Angelina Jolie in talks for Marvel's The Eternals
Batman Becky Cloonan
Tag: Videos
Artists Alley: Becky Cloonan draws Batman
Captain America (Chris Evans)

Look fast for this Avengers easter egg in Captain America 2

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Mar 14, 2014

Keep your eyes peeled for a very quick Avengers cameo when you sit down to watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier in a few weeks.

No, it's not Thor or Hawkeye (although there's a very subtle shout-out to him in the movie, as well), nor is it something in the post-credits scenes. Speaking with Slashfilm, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Avengers Tower -- originally known as Stark Tower -- makes a very brief appearance in the film:

You get a quick glimpse, I don’t know if you noticed, of the new Stark Tower -- which is not the Stark Tower, it’s the new Avengers Tower (in Captain America: The Winter Soldier). We show it in there. It goes by real fast during that [REDACTED] sequence. But it’s there.

The reason we redacted that one small word in Feige's quote is because it gives away a potential plot spoiler for the film (the original source redacted it as well, but has also made it available for anyone who wants to know). 

Stark Tower was last seen at the end of The Avengers, where it had been decimated by the Chitauri attack on New York City. Only the "A" had been left at the top, a hint for fans in the know, and a further quick scene showed Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) going over plans for what was to become Avengers Tower. Apparently those plans went forward while Tony was off chasing the Mandarin in Iron Man 3and we'll presumably see the Tower in all its glory next year in The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

There are a number of MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) references in The Winter Soldier, including a very big call-out for a future movie in the same scene described above. But I'm not going to be the one to spoil it for you -- trust me, it's much more fun to go in knowing as little as possible. 

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is out in theaters April 4.

Avengers Tower

Tag: Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Tag: Avengers: Age of Ultron
Tag: Kevin Feige
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
9256.jpg
WATCH: Frank Grillo weighs in on a possible Crossbones return to the MCU
Adam Swiderski
Oct 10, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Kevin Feige
Captain Marvel train
Kevin Feige says not to worry, Captain Marvel does have an Achilles heel
George Stark
Comment count Comment count: Trending 31
Tag: Kevin Feige
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Avengers: Endgame Robert Downey Jr. Tony Stark
Feige explains why Endgame's title was kept secret, why the MCU's future will stay secret
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Brie Larson
captain marvel hero
Brie Larson wants Ms. Marvel to show up in Captain Marvel 2
Don Kaye
Feb 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 8