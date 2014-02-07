Latest Stories

Science
Movies
TV
TV
Frank-Herberts-Dune-early-paperback.jpg

Look what sci-fi novels made Amazon's list of 100 Books to Read in a Lifetime

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Feb 7, 2014

Amazon.com wants you to read 100 books before you die. Specifically, the Internet's biggest bookstore has collated a list of 100 books that they believe you should read. And it seems that 21 of these books have sci-fi elements.

Obviously, the list includes few sci-fi classics, like Dune and The Lord of the Rings. Then there are the YA novels, like A Wrinkle in Time and The Hunger Games. There's speculative fiction, such as The Handmaid's Tale and Beloved. But there are also a few geek-centric books, like The Brief Wonderful Life of Oscar Wao and The Right Stuff.

We're calling this "the 21 sci-fi/geeky books Amazon wants you to read in a lifetime" list.

It's not our list (because our list would include The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and Watchmen). But it's list worth bringing on your next shopping trip.

 

1984.jpg
1984 by George Orwell In this double plus good dystopian novel, Winston Smith secretly doesn't...
AliceWonderland.jpg
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll Alice falls down a rabbit hole and finds a...
Beloved.jpg
Beloved by Toni Morrison A former slave lives in a house haunted by the ghost of her dead child,...
CharlieChocolateFactory.jpg
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl  Charlie Bucket finds one of five coveted golden...
Frank-Herberts-Dune-early-paperback_0.jpg
Dune by Frank HerbertSet 21,000 years into the future, Dune is about a boy who learns he's...
Fahrenheit451.jpg
Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury Firemen in Fahrenheit 451 don't save books: They burn them....
TheGiver.jpg
The Giver by Lois Lowry The state determines which job you'll have for the rest of your life,...
GoldenCompass1.jpg
The Golden Compass: His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman Young Lyra Belacqua's goes in search of...
TheHungerGames.jpg
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen volunteers to compete in an...
KavalierandClay.jpg
The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay by Michael ChabonWikipedia calls it "historical fiction...
LightningThief.jpg
The Lightning Thief by Rick RiordanAlthough Percy Jackson is a 12-year-old boy with a human mother...
LittlePrince.jpg
The Little Prince by Antoine du Saint-ExuperyA downed pilot meets the titular character after he...
LordoftheRings.jpg
The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. TolkienIf you're a reader of Blastr, you'll know this already: In...
OscarWao.jpg
The Brief Wonderous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot DiazThis non-sci-fi novel has a geek protagonist and...
ThePhantomTollbooth.jpg
The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster  A bored young boy assembles a tollbooth and drives into...
PhilosophersStone.jpg
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's/Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling  "You're a wizard, Harry."...
TheRightStuff.jpg
The Right Stuff by Tom WolfeThis non-fiction book, The Right Stuff, is an in-your-face look at the...
TheRoad.jpg
The Road by Cormac McCarthyA father and son struggle to survive a post-apocalyptic world filled...
SlaughterHouseFive.jpg
Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut Billy Pilgrim is unstuck in time, much like the alien...
TheShining.jpg
The Shining by Stephen KingWinter in the Overlook Hotel might have been simple for the Torrence...
AWrinkleinTime.jpg
A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle Meg Murray's scientist father was working on a fifth-...
books

