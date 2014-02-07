Look what sci-fi novels made Amazon's list of 100 Books to Read in a Lifetime

Amazon.com wants you to read 100 books before you die. Specifically, the Internet's biggest bookstore has collated a list of 100 books that they believe you should read. And it seems that 21 of these books have sci-fi elements.

Obviously, the list includes few sci-fi classics, like Dune and The Lord of the Rings. Then there are the YA novels, like A Wrinkle in Time and The Hunger Games. There's speculative fiction, such as The Handmaid's Tale and Beloved. But there are also a few geek-centric books, like The Brief Wonderful Life of Oscar Wao and The Right Stuff.

We're calling this "the 21 sci-fi/geeky books Amazon wants you to read in a lifetime" list.

It's not our list (because our list would include The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and Watchmen). But it's list worth bringing on your next shopping trip.