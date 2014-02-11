Look which Game of Thrones actress is AskMen's Most Desirable Woman of 2014

Who is the most desirable woman in the world? It looks like the Mother of Dragons herself -- Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke -- has nabbed this year's honor.

In AskMen's annual list, the actress has grabbed the first spot on the 99 Most Desirable Women of 2014 from a bevvy of other sexy candidates.

Daenerys Targaryen, Queen of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First Men, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Shackles/Chains, Queen of Meereen and Princess of Dragonstone has thus knocked out X-Men and Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence from the prized top spot that she occupied back in 2013.

Here are the top 10 (of the 10, only four are what we'd consider "genre" actresses):

1-Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

2-Alison Brie

3-Model/actress Emily Ratajkowski

4-Jennifer Lawrence (Hunger Games, X-Men: First Class, Days of Future Past)

5-Emma Watson (the Harry Potter flicks)

6-Kate Upton

7-Kerry Washington

8-Amy Adams (Man of Steel)

9-Margot Robbie

10-Kate Moss

In salute to our favorite fantasy conqueror and future Sarah Connor, we've put together a gallery of the lovely Ms. Clarke for your perusal.

Did AskMen get it right? Is Emilia Clarke indeed the Most Desirable Woman of 2014? Let us know what you think in the comments.

