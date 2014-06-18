Latest Stories

hr_X-Men-_Days_of_Future_Past_112.jpg

Look which mutant was originally meant to help break Magneto out of jail in X-Men: DOFP

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jun 18, 2014

One of the most memorable scenes in X-Men: Days of Future Past was when Quicksilver (Evan Peters) broke Magneto (Michael Fassbender) out of his Pentagon jail. But did you know that it was another X villain who was supposed to play jail breaker?

Apparently it was Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Professor X (James McAvoy) and a young Juggernaut who were meant to be involved in what ultimately became a scene-stealing moment for the lightning-fast, silver-haired mutant.

Now you can see sketches of Juggernaut — as well as some of Iceman (Shawn Ashmore) — that Anthony Jones, a concept artist at Blizzard Entertainment who worked for Fox and X-Men: Days of Future Past, has now shared on his Facebook page.

As you can tell, it incorporates elements from Vinnie Jones’ Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, but there’s no full battering-ram helmet that the character wears in the comics.

Have a look below and let us know what you guys think. Would you rather have seen Juggernaut break the Master of Magnetism out of his Pentagon jail? Or are you happy that they went with Quicksilver in the end?

(via Cinema Blend)

10410699_713172575412184_161253317985453959_n.jpg
1546221_713172472078861_5825873801625750666_n.jpg
10250115_713172455412196_968340343450807124_n.jpg
10473198_713172515412190_7817423303681893774_n.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: X-Men
Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past

