Look who got cast as the villainous Captain Cold on The Flash (+ get ready for a MAJOR Arrow crossover!)

Classic DC baddie Captain Cold is coming to The Flash, and they've nabbed a Resident Evil star to play the role. And to top it all off, get ready for a major two-hour crossover event with Arrow. It's going to be a fun fall, right?

Actor Wentworth Miller has been booked for a guest stint as Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold on The CW’s upcoming superhero series The Flash. He’ll reportedly be introduced in the fourth episode. The casting news was revealed by executive producer Greg Berlanti during the Television Critics Association summer press tour taking place in Beverly Hills today.

In the DC comics, Captain Cold is a villain and a bitter enemy of The Flash. He is also the leader of the Rogues and a recent member of ... the Justice League!

This casting coup is really interesting because it shows that the series is definitely leaning toward the younger version of the classic comic-book character — the one who was introduced in “The New 52.”

It’s also pretty nice to see Wentworth Miller — who had shown a clear indication that he wanted move away from acting in order to concentrate on scriptwriting (he wrote the critically acclaimed script for Stoker) — back on the small screen in a role that may suit him like an icy glove. That, and he’s also coming back as Chris Redfield in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, so yay!

The Flash will center on Central City assistant police forensic investigator Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), who visited Starling City in order to look into a series of unexplained robberies that may have a link to a tragedy in Allen’s past. Allen is then given the power of super speed through a freak accident, turning him essentially into the fastest man alive.

“It's probably the most faithful DC Comics adaptation ever," executive producer and DC Comics chief Geoff Johns said. "We've incorporated almost everything of the mythology into it and added a new backstory with S.T.A.R. Labs.”

Miller also joins John Wesley Shipp (who played the Flash for one season in the CBS TV series back in 1990-1991) as Barry’s dad and Robbie Amell (cousin of Arrow star Stephen Amell, who’ll make a cameo appearance early The Flash’s first season) as half of Firestorm. Berlanti revealed that there was a very good possibility that we’ll get to meet the other half of Firestorm: Dr. Martin Stein, who was, Berlanti says, "in a version of the pilot."

It was also revealed that they tried (make it FOUGHT REALLY HARD) to include a Gorilla Grodd easter egg in the pilot episode, and they hope to bring this particular villain into the series at some point — despite not having a budget that matches something like Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Or even the great Andy Serkis to portray him, for that matter.

“We can see exactly what jumped out of that cage,” Arrow producer Andrew Kreisberg said.

We don't know how long Captain Cold's stay in Central City will be or what his role and storyline will be like in the long run — or even how he'll be introduced — other than “We'll be seeing his origin [story] and the origin of the Rogues,” Berlanti said of the intro plan.

Even cooler (pun intended) is the fact that The Flash and Arrow will have a two-hour crossover event that'll take place in the first half of The Flash's first season and Arrow's third, respectively. Kreisberg told TV Guide that “Episodes 8 of both shows, Arrow and Flash, are going to be a two-hour crossover event. [Also], in Episode 4, Felicity [Emily Bett Rickards] is going to come to The Flash.”

What do you guys think of the casting of Wentworth Miller as Captain Cold on The Flash? And are you guys excited about the two-hour MAJOR Arrow crossover event and Felicity's visiting stint in Central City?

The CW’s The Flash is set to premiere on Oct. 7.

(via Comic Book Movie, The Hollywood Reporter, TV Guide)