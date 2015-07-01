Latest Stories

Kong-Skull-Island.jpg

Looks like Kong: Skull Island just lost two-thirds of its principal cast

Now, that’s a bit of a bummer. Looks like both Michael Keaton (Birdman) and J.K. Simmons (Terminator Genisys) have exited Legendary and Universal Pictures’ Kong: Skull Island. 

The reason? Why, it's because of those pesky (and sometimes unavoidable) scheduling conflicts.

Production on the upcoming movie set to be helmed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, from a script by John Gatins and Max Borenstein, had been pushed back by a couple of weeks from the fall to the winter. However, shooting should still start before the end of this year.

According to Deadline, it’s that reason, and the fact that the shoot will be demanding in terms of time, that led to the departure of the two actors. At least the film’s main star, Tom Hiddleston, is still on board. But that still means that two-thirds of the movie's main cast have left the project.

Legendary is looking to recast the roles as quickly as possible and do not foresee any further delays in the shooting schedules. The King Kong-inspired movie is said to be a fully immersive experience in the mysterious and dangerous primordial home of the legendary ape, as a team of explorers venture deep inside Skull Island.

Are you disappointed to see Michael Keaton and J.K. Simmons exit the movie? Kong: Skull Island will be released in 3D and IMAX 3D on March 10, 2017. 

(via Deadline)

