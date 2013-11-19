Looks like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could be getting a massive Marvel cameo

Another of the Marvel Universe's greatest legends could be making his way to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The ABC series has already had one major cameo from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who showed up in the second episode to scold Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) for nearly destroying the team's plane. That cameo seemed inevitable. After all, Fury is Coulson's boss and they've had a very close working relationship in the Marvel movies, so it's natural the director would want to look in on his recently resurrected employee. Now S.H.I.E.L.D. showrunner Jed Whedon is teasing another big appearance from a Marvel icon, and when you think about it, this one seems just as inevitable as Fury's appearance.

When asked in a recent interview whether S.H.I.E.L.D. co-creator and all-around merry Marvel maven Stan "The Man" Lee would be interested in making one of his legendary cameos on the show someday, Whedon gave this reply:

"I would say there's a strong chance."

Honestly, it's hard to imagine a world in which Lee isn't beating down Whedon's door with a million ideas about how he could pop up on the show. A little more than a month out from his 91st birthday, Lee remains one of the most enthusiastic comic-book personalities around, and his recent cameo in Thor: The Dark World was one of his best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far.

Speaking of Marvel movies, we already know that tonight's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. episode, "The Well," will tie in to the events of the second Thor feature, and will show Coulson and his team cleaning up a bit after the film.

"After the fallout of the film, we're in charge of the clean-up," Whedon said. "We spilled into more of the ancient aspects into Asgardians and how they visited us long ago, so we get into a little bit of that aspect of Asgard and how it's affected our planet in the past and currently."

But what about the rest of the Marvel films? We've got two heading our way in 2014, beginning with April's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. There have already been whispers that the series will tie in to the events of that film, and now Whedon seems to have confirmed that they're toying around with the notion.

"Nick Fury is in that one, and S.H.I.E.L.D. makes an appearance, so we will definitely try to tee-up some stuff and probably play a little bit of the fallout from that film," Whedon said. "We're hoping to do some cool stuff."

So the future of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is bringing with it at least one movie tie-in, with another possibly on the way this spring, plus a probable cameo by a comic-book legend. Will all these big plans boost your interest in the show?

