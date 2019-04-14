Looks like some lucky Direct TV subscribers got Game of Thrones early

In what's sure to be a definitive moment in pop culture history, the final season of Game of Thrones kicks off tonight on HBO. However, some DirecTV costumers were apparently able to stream the episode four hours early.

According to The Wrap, DirecTV subscribers started getting push notifications about the Season 8, Episode 1 of Game of Thrones was available to watch around 5 pm ET, even though the show doesn't air until 9 pm ET on HBO.

As expected, however, it took almost no time for the internet to take notice.

It appears that the issue was corrected rather swiftly, as some DirecTV customers were reporting that they weren't able to find the episode amidst all the buzz going around.

Shockingly, much of the conversation about it on Twitter was limited to people getting out the word that the episode was streaming but managed to avoid any outright spoilers (at least so far). So, if you want to go into the season premiere Jon Snow-style, you might want to be diligent about your online activity for the next couple hours. The internet is dark and full of spoilers, after all.

There's been no word from either HBO or DirecTV on the matter, both of which are owned by AT&T. SYFY WIRE has reached out for comment on the matter and will update the story as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, you can catch the premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones tonight on HBO.