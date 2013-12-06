Looks like there's a NEW Terminator TV series in the works!

We've been hearing for a while about a new Terminator movie trilogy coming our way, but now comes word that the franchise will "be back" via another medium as well.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the producers behind the movie are developing a Terminator TV series that will appear in conjunction with the planned feature films. Writers Zack Stentz and Ashley Miller have been hired by Annapurna Pictures and Skydance Productions to script and executive-produce the show.

Stentz and Miller, whose credits include Thor and X-Men: First Class, have been down this highway before: They worked on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, the first franchise-related series that ended its run four years ago after two seasons.

The concept behind the series will start with a "critical moment" from the very first Terminator movie, from which the films will spin off one way, while the TV series will take it in another direction. If all goes according to plan -- which means that if both the show and the movies are successful -- the storylines will cross paths down the line.

No word on where or when the series will show up on the small screen, but you can bet that it might be sometime around or after the July 1, 2015, release of the first new Terminator movie. As for that, director Alan Taylor (Game of Thrones, Thor: The Dark World) and star Arnold Schwarzenegger are on board, and the latest reports suggest that Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Brie Larson (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) are the finalists to play Sarah Connor in what sounds more and more like both a reboot and a remake.

Are you jonesing for a new Terminator TV show? Do you think the multiple narratives jumping from film to TV can work?