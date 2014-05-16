Looks like the original Star Wars trilogy might finally get a (despecialized) release!

That thing George Lucas wouldn't give you? It looks like Disney might!

The last time the unaltered original Star Wars trilogy saw a release was on DVD back in September of 2006. Even then, it was an ugly transfer of an old laserdisc release. HD has been around for a while now, but George Lucas has been pretty adamant -- there will never be a Blu-ray release of the unaltered, non-special-edition trilogy. Never ever ever. Never.

In fact, the situation has been so hopeless that fans have taken to doing the work themselves. And while I would certainly never tell someone to illegally download a despecialized version of A New Hope, I will say that I had a pretty sweet May the 4th this year.

But things might be about to change. Maybe. Bleeding Cool claims they've intercepted a certain email from Disney's Marketing Department that says there are plans to release the original, unaltered trilogy on DVD, Blu-ray and VOD.

Maybe it's true, maybe it isn't, but this is certainly the first thing I hoped for when Disney bought up the rights to Star Wars.

And how wonderful would it be? No CGI cluttering up the scenery, no Darth Vader yelling "NOOOOOOOO," no Hayden Christensen, Han will shoot first, Jabba won't get his tail stepped on -- it's the stuff dreams are made of.

May the Force be with us on this one.

(via Bleeding Cool)