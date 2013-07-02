Looks like Stan Lee finally officially confirmed that Black Panther movie

Good news, T'Challa fans -- looks like your day has finally come.

Are you tired of all the other Marvel movie rumors coming true and Black Panther perpetually sitting on the sidelines begging ol' coach Marvel to let him play? Well, Stan Lee knows your hurt. He's made no bones about the fact that he wants a Black Panther movie, but now it seems like he might have actually confirmed it.

At Wizard World in NYC over the weekend was asked about Marvel's Phase Three of movie adaptations. Well, true believers, what Stan Lee had to say gave us hope.

The people at Marvel are spending hours trying to think 'What'll we do next?' And there's a damn good chance that they will think just what you mentioned because it would be a great idea, and little by little, everything you want to see will come along because they're just like you. They're fans of the stories and are trying to think, 'What will the fans like to see next? What would we like to see next?' So they're working on Ant-Man, working on Doctor Strange; they're working on Guardians of the Galaxy; they're working on God knows what. Did I say the Black Panther also? They're the ones I know about.



That sounds an awful lot like a Black Panther movie is definitely happening to us. We'd like to think that's been true for a while, but it probably doesn't hurt that T'Challa's book, New Avengers, in which he acts as team leader, is doing really well at the moment.

(via IGN)