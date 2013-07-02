Latest Stories

Crackdown Slice
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Writer Jonathan Goff plugs into Dynamite's new video game series, Crackdown
Happy Death Day 2U
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/16/19: This time it's coming after all of us
Frozen 2
Tag: Movies
Disney sets yet another trailer-watching record with first teaser for Frozen 2
36805_Shazam__Shazam_POP_GLAM
Tag: Movies
New Funko figures could confirm full Shazam family for movie
Black-Panther-Movie.jpg

Looks like Stan Lee finally officially confirmed that Black Panther movie

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Jul 2, 2013

Good news, T'Challa fans -- looks like your day has finally come. 

Are you tired of all the other Marvel movie rumors coming true and Black Panther perpetually sitting on the sidelines begging ol' coach Marvel to let him play? Well, Stan Lee knows your hurt. He's made no bones about the fact that he wants a Black Panther movie, but now it seems like he might have actually confirmed it.

At Wizard World in NYC over the weekend was asked about Marvel's Phase Three of movie adaptations. Well, true believers, what Stan Lee had to say gave us hope.

The people at Marvel are spending hours trying to think 'What'll we do next?' And there's a damn good chance that they will think just what you mentioned because it would be a great idea, and little by little, everything you want to see will come along because they're just like you. They're fans of the stories and are trying to think, 'What will the fans like to see next? What would we like to see next?' So they're working on Ant-Man, working on Doctor Strange; they're working on Guardians of the Galaxy; they're working on God knows what. Did I say the Black Panther also? They're the ones I know about.


That sounds an awful lot like a Black Panther movie is definitely happening to us. We'd like to think that's been true for a while, but it probably doesn't hurt that T'Challa's book, New Avengers, in which he acts as team leader, is doing really well at the moment.

(via IGN)

Tag: the Avengers
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Marvel Phase Three

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: marvel comics
Tag: IDW Publishing
Marvel IDW Spider-Man
Marvel and IDW announce new line of superhero comics aimed at younger readers
Matthew Jackson
Jul 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: avengers
Tag: the Avengers
Black Panther and the LEGO Avengers
Black Panther and the Avengers get their rematch with Thanos in a LEGO Marvel Super Heroes short
Blair Marnell
May 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: marvel studios
Avengers: Infinity War
Need an Avengers crash course? Watch these 5 MCU films to prep for Infinity War
Trent Moore
Apr 23, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Wakanda Wednesdays
medium_black-panther-tv-spot-king.png
Wakanda Wednesday: How Black Panther was handled before Ryan Coogler
Tirhakah Love
Feb 14, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0