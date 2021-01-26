Only Lord of the Rings is epic enough to set the Guinness record with a 150-million-block LEGO build

If there’s any franchise epic enough to inspire the use of 150 million LEGO blocks to pay it proper homage, that would be The Lord of the Rings. With J.R.R. Tolkien’s mindblowing Middle-earth musings brought to celluloid monstrosity by Peter Jackson’s award-winning movies, there can be only one franchise fit for such bold brick laying.

As such, after three years in the works, a group of some 50 mad-genius designers have gorgeously constructed the world’s Largest Mini Brick Build, according to the keepers of such titles, Guinness World Records. Together, they've meticulously created the LEGO likeness off every nook and cranny of Middle-earth, from the Shire to Mordor. So everyone raise a glass of mead in their honor!

Check out the jaw-dropping video of the build below, set to a lush, Howard Shore-inspired score. It shows off the world’s largest interlocking plastic bricks diorama, constructed at Blocks Kingdom’s Smaerd Land in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

Video of Largest Mini Brick Build - Guinness World Records

According to the video, the diorama measures some 2,060 square feet, and was inspired by the many battles portrayed in The Lord of the Rings, from Minas Tirith, to Helms Deep, to The Black Gate. (Apparently armies and LEGOs go hand-in-two-pronged-hand, as there’s also a Guinness Record for biggest Stormtrooper army, among many, many more LEGO records.)

Is it too much to exclaim that these craftsmen should now be mentioned along with names of Tolkien and Jackson when it comes to cementing (in bricks) the venerable franchise’s pop-culture primacy?

Regardless, it’s an amazing accomplishment, worthy of a coveted Guinness record, and we certainly hope it continues a trend. We’d love to see such artistry involved with Amazon’s highly anticipated return to Middle-earth, or the upcoming precious video game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum set for 2021.