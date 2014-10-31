The Lost: 12 horror movies that didn't turn out as intended

As October comes to a close and Halloween finally arrives, it's time to pay our respects to those horror movies that either never made it to the screen or did not get there in the way that was originally intended.

The basis of this is actually some good news: Horror writer/director Clive Barker's 1990 movie, Nightbreed, has finally come out on Blu-ray this week in a "director's cut" that restores some 40 minutes of material to the film. Barker spent years trying to track down nearly an hour's worth of footage that the studio demanded be removed from his original cut. It was finally rediscovered, edited back into the movie and road-tested at some festivals last year, with revisions and fine-tuning leading to the version that arrived this week. It's a much better, richer and frankly more coherent movie as a result, and an important find for both genre and Barker fans (more on it below).

But many "lost" films don't have that happy ending: They're either abandoned for good or released in some mutated form that loses sight of the original goals. Here are 12 such movies, some of which did turn out drastically different and some of which were never realized at all.