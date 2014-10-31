The Lost: 12 horror movies that didn't turn out as intended

Latest Stories

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Oct 31, 2014

As October comes to a close and Halloween finally arrives, it's time to pay our respects to those horror movies that either never made it to the screen or did not get there in the way that was originally intended.

The basis of this is actually some good news: Horror writer/director Clive Barker's 1990 movie, Nightbreed, has finally come out on Blu-ray this week in a "director's cut" that restores some 40 minutes of material to the film. Barker spent years trying to track down nearly an hour's worth of footage that the studio demanded be removed from his original cut. It was finally rediscovered, edited back into the movie and road-tested at some festivals last year, with revisions and fine-tuning leading to the version that arrived this week. It's a much better, richer and frankly more coherent movie as a result, and an important find for both genre and Barker fans (more on it below).

But many "lost" films don't have that happy ending: They're either abandoned for good or released in some mutated form that loses sight of the original goals. Here are 12 such movies, some of which did turn out drastically different and some of which were never realized at all.

VampirellaLeigh.jpg
Vampirella (1976): Hammer Studios was on its last legs when someone thought that adapting Warren...
NightSkies.jpg
Night Skies (1979): Steven Spielberg conceived of Night Skies as a dark, horrific follow-up to...
RomeroKing.jpg
The Stand (1980): The story goes that when Stephen King first met legendary Night of the Living...
CronenbergFrankenstein.jpg
David Cronenberg's Frankenstein (1980-ish): The pages of Hollywood trade paper Variety used to be...
AptPupil.jpg
Apt Pupil (1987): Before he became the steward of the X-Men film franchise, Bryan Singer directed a...
Nightbreed2.jpg
Nightbreed (1990): Coming off the success of his first directorial effort, Hellraiser (1987),...
TheIslandOfDrMoreau.jpg
The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996): One of the most notorious productions of the last 20 years was...
IAmLegendRidley.jpg
I Am Legend (1997): Most of us can agree that the 2007 film version of Richard Matheson's novel I...
ResidentEvil.jpg
Resident Evil (1999): This is another George A. Romero project that never materialized. in 1998,...
Torso.jpg
Torso (2006): Brian Michael Bendis' 1999 comic book was based on the real-life pursuit by Cleveland...
Wolfman.jpg
The Wolfman (2010): Director Mark Romanek signed on in 2007 to helm a new version of the classic...
MountainsOfMadnessDelToro.jpg
At the Mountains of Madness (2010): It was Guillermo Del Toro's dream for years to bring H.P....
Tag: Halloween
Tag: Horror

