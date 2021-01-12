WIRE Buzz: Lost in Space's final season wraps; Bliss simulates a new trailer; more

The third and final season of Lost in Space has wrapped production, NXOnNetflix (Netflix's geek-based Twitter account) confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The tweet gives us our first look at the upcoming season with an image of what might be Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) sharing a tender moment with the family Robot. Get ready to cry!

Check it out:

Netflix announced the show's final season last March, but the cancelation apparently had nothing to do with COVID-19, as the pandemic (at least as we know it) didn't officially begin in the U.S. until several days after the news broke.

“From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of the Robinsons as a trilogy. A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end," showrunner Zack Estrin said at the time. "It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode –– if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission, it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith...and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken."

The series, which debuted its first season in 2018, is a modern reboot of the classic TV program from the mid-1960s (John Williams famously composed the iconic theme music). A poorly-received film adaptation was released in 1998. Season 3 has yet to set a premiere date, but it'll likely be in late 2021 or early 2022.

Bliss, a science fiction drama written and directed by Mike Cahill (Another Earth, I Origins) is set to premiere next month, and to get us ready for the experience, Amazon has come out with a new trailer.

The film, which stars Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson, takes place across two worlds, a perfect one that’s ostensibly the real world, and a less-than-perfect one that is a creation of Isabel’s (Hayek) Brain Box simulation technology.

Intrigued? Check out the new trailer below to get a sense of both worlds:

Video of Bliss - Official Trailer (2021) | Prime Video

The trailer starts in the not-so-great world, where Owen Wilson struggles to be there for his daughter and to keep his job. He then meets Hayek, who upends his reality and shows him that another, better, world exists. As the trailer progresses, however, it's clear that Wilson is torn between Hayek's blissful world (and Hayek herself) and the love he feels for his daughter in the so-called simulation.

The premise is an intriguing one, almost a reverse-Matrix, if you will. And given Cahill’s bonafides at creating interesting unique science fiction, it’s likely to be one worth watching.

Bliss premieres Feb. 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

Season 2 of Batwoman is premiering this Sunday, and along with a new Batwoman for the series (Ryan Walker, played by Javicia Leslie), the show is also getting a new villain: the vicious ruler of Coryana, Safiyah, played by Shivaani Ghai.

We didn't know much about Ghai's new role on the show until now; Entertainment Weekly has revealed a first look at Safiyah, and interviewed Ghai as well as Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries about the character. Safiyah apparently has a complicated relationship with Alice (Rachel Skarsten), which was hinted at but never fully explained in the first season.

"She’s not what we expected from season 1,” Ghai said to EW. “She does come across as someone who is quite charming and kind. She has a definite soft spot for Alice. You will learn as we go on that there’s definitely a much deeper relationship there.”

Dries is also excited for Batwoman fans to see the two supervillains interact with each other in the upcoming season. "Their dynamic is amazing, because Alice is [normally] the strongest, most manipulative person in the room," she explained. "And when she's with Safiyah, she's a little differential to Safiyah. It's a new dynamic and it's very intriguing to watch."

Those looking to see the two in action can tune into the first episode of Season 2, which premieres Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.