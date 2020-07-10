Latest Stories

Loth-rat, Streetrat, time to buy that and our grand Star Wars Rebels rewatch [Jabba the Pod 3.1]

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Jul 10, 2020
"If all you do is fight for your own life, then your life is worth nothing." -Hera Syndulla

Our heroes are back! Jabba the Pod returns, and it's time for Brian, Caitlin, and Matt to begin their dive into Star Wars Rebels. Some are rewatching, and some are watching for the first time. They're going through the entire first section of Season 1, with special attention paid to the premiere. Everyone loves the wisdom and heart of Hera Syndulla, though there's not much love for the nightmare-fuel Wookiees. The jury is out on Kanan's one-shoulder-only armor.

Also on deck: publishing news for The Mandalorian, Yoda Baby Cereal (a "fruity" cereal in taste), a new book-based segment, and generally just too much of everything. Let the record show that Matt Romano has agreed to name one of his future children "Commandant Cumberlayne Aresko Romano." It is canon. Karabast!

Take a listen right here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

