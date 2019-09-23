Latest Stories

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Tag: Movies
Untangling the insane continuity of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre universe
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Tag: Movies
David Koepp back at work on Indiana Jones 5; describes Dark Universe as ‘ill-conceived’
The Black String Frankie Muniz
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Disney+ taking preorders; Frankie Muniz in middle of horror trailer; more
knives_out_01_4web__large
Tag: Fangrrls
Our 10 most anticipated movies at Fantastic Fest 2019

Does Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Have The Best Look? | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Love that Joker? We compile the perfect Clown Prince of Crime

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 23, 2019

Cesar Romero. Jack Nicholson. Heath Ledger. Jared Leto. And now, Joaquin Phoenix.

Just look at all those Jokers. And, while you're at it, we ask you this: which Joker has the best look?

It's hard to pick just one, yes?

It turns out that the most iconic-looking Clown Prince of Crime is actually a compilation (well, really more of a mish-mash … you see what we have to work with here!) of several different elements from the various Joker players. And so, armed with scissors (very Joker), we set out to bring that Joker to life.

We dunno if it's art, but we like it!

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Joker
Tag: Batman
Tag: The Joker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: