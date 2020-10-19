Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green explains what she’d do with a Season 2 — and the reason behind that death

The finale of Lovecraft Country's first season has already caused quite a stir on social media since its airing last night, leaving fans of the HBO show with their jaws on the ground as it delivered twist after genre twist — including a major death. Now showrunner Misha Green has unpacked the finale and explained what was going through her head when she and her writers penned this shock-filled end — and how her plan for a second season is shaping up.

**This story contains massive spoilers for “Full Circle,” the first season finale of Lovecraft Country**

Speaking to Deadline, Green said that while "nothing is official yet" regarding a second season of Lovecraft, she sees "a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of." This has been the series' adaptive stance from the beginning, looking to expand on Ruff's imaginative and allegory-filled world.

But carrying on to a second season seems pretty interesting — or at least will be filled with interesting opportunities — considering one of the main characters just died. The death of Tic (Jonathan Major), who dies to finally break the villainous Christina's magic, was a big twist for fans — akin to Game of Thrones' Ned Stark getting decapitated at the end of its first season. Why kill off one of the heroes?

"With Atticus’s arc, I wanted to explore the idea of a meaningful sacrifice," Green said. "To take him on a journey from running from death, to walking towards it with purpose. It was an emotional jolt in the writing, and even more so with the heartbreaking levels Jonathan Majors imbued in the portrayal."

As for his possible return, Green is tight-lipped. But stranger things have happened in the series. Tic's personal development manifests in the other characters as well: it's all in the title of the finale, "Full Circle." Green explains that the plan was to find ways to complete these arcs for everyone.

"With the finale I wanted to bring the arc of the first season to a close, while opening a door to the next," Green said. "In the writer’s room we talked a lot about what 'full circle' looks like for each character, and then set out to do that in a surprising, yet satisfying way. I think it’s up to the audience to decide if we succeed, and hopefully they will."

Lovecraft Country has not yet been renewed for a second season.