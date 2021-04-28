Pixar's 'Luca' rides Vespas and noshes on gelato in luminous new Disney+ trailer

The latest trailer for Pixar's Luca has arrived online, and we're already applying a healthy schmeer of zinc to our noses. It's kind of hard not to think of summer vacation when watching the latest round of footage for director Enrico Casarosa's Italian Riviera-set adventure about two young sea monsters leaving the comfort of the ocean to explore the endless joys of the surface world (like Vespas and gelato!).

Newfound friends, the skittish Luca (Room's Jacob Tremblay), and the more carefree Alberto (Shazam!'s Jack Dylan Grazer) may look like a pair of normal boys when they're out of the water, but if even a drop of water hits their skin, they start sprouting fins and scales. It's a rather monstrous secret they have to keep from the residents of the seaside town of Portorosso. While on dry land, the amphibious duo befriend a young girl named Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman).

The only problem? Her dad, Massimo (Marco Barricelli), is a no-nonsense fisherman with a suspicious house cat. Massimo isn't the only concerned parent lurking around; Luca also has to contend with his own mother and father, Daniel and Lorenzo (voiced by Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan), who don't want him mingling with humans.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Disney and Pixar’s Luca | Official Trailer | Disney+

"I was born in Genoa and my summers were spent on beaches," Casarosa told Empire Magazine earlier this year. "I met my best friend when I was 11. I was really shy and I found this troublemaker of a kid who had a completely different life. I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow up."

The voice cast also includes Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma; Saverio Raimondo as the town bully, Ercole Visconti; and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman.

Dive into the latest poster below:

Credit: Pixar/Disney

Written by Mike Jones (Soul) and Jesse Andrews (author of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), the film was produced by Andrea Warren (Cars 3). Dan Romer (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Maniac) created the score.

Originally set for a theatrical release, Luca exclusively swims onto Disney+ Friday, June 18. Be sure to check back in with SYFY WIRE later today for some behind-the-scenes production intel we learned from a recent press event hosted by Pixar.