Latest Stories

Crackdown Slice
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Writer Jonathan Goff plugs into Dynamite's new video game series, Crackdown
Happy Death Day 2U
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/16/19: This time it's coming after all of us
Frozen 2
Tag: Movies
Disney sets yet another trailer-watching record with first teaser for Frozen 2
36805_Shazam__Shazam_POP_GLAM
Tag: Movies
New Funko figures could confirm full Shazam family for movie
Merchandising.jpg

Lucasfilm announces midnight launch event for The Force Awakens merchandise

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
May 4, 2015

Well, it's Star Wars Day, and while there's already plenty of new Force Awakens stuff to fangasm over on the Internet today, there'll be even more of it in a few months. I'm talking about merchandise, boys and girls, a keystone of the Star Wars empire. It simply wouldn't be a new Star Wars movie year if it didn't also feature starship-loads of new toys, clothes, collectibles and other goodies with the characters and worlds of a galaxy far, far away stamped all over them, and 2015 will be no different. In fact, it might just be the biggest Star Wars merchandise year ever. 

Disney and Lucasfilm know this, of course, so they're not just going to drop all those new toys in stores, shrug, and walk away (though they probably could and still make plenty of cash). They're going to launch all those new products with a big midnight launch party at participating stores on Friday, Sept. 4, exactly four months from today. 

"Every lightsaber, every action figure, every LEGO set tells a story for generations of Star Wars fans, and this global event is a celebration of those stories," Josh Silverman, executive vice president of global licensing for Disney products said in a press release. "We’re excited to be part of the countdown to this enormous movie moment."

We don't know yet exactly how many different toy, game and clothing options Disney will be offering in the months leading up to The Force Awakens, but considering what we know about their massive new Star Wars publishing efforts, we can expect a pretty big selection. In addition to the midnight launch of the products, Disney's also hoping to lead a social media campaign to promote the event, and they're already encouraging fans (many of whom will likely be waiting in line for some time) to take photos of their Star Wars toy hunt on Sept. 4 and post them with the hashtags #ForceFriday and #MidnightMadness. 

Disney also revealed the box art that will surround these yet-to-be-announced toys. Check it out:

So the countdown starts now, on Star Wars Day. In four months, we will all be swimming in a lake of new merchandise, and if you remember the frenzy that came with the release of toys for The Phantom Menace, you know that plenty of people will be diving in. 

(Via ScreenCrush)

Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: J.J. Abrams

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: Star Wars
J.J. Abrams John Boyega Star Wars
Star Wars: BBC animation regales us with the story of how John Boyega learned he'd be in The Force Awakens
Josh Weiss
Oct 28, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Evangeline Lilly
Wasp_AntManAndTheWasp_EvangelineLilly
Evangeline Lilly asked J.J. Abrams to cast her as Princess Leia in the new Star Wars trilogy
Josh Weiss
Aug 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Simon Pegg
Star Wars: The Last Jedi- Daisy Ridley as Rey
Simon Pegg says J.J. Abrams had a different idea for Rey's heritage 'undone' by The Last Jedi
Matthew Jackson
Apr 4, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
The Last Jedi.jpg
Star Wars: The Last Jedi ranked the most profitable film of 2017
James Comtois
Mar 29, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2