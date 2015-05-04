Lucasfilm announces midnight launch event for The Force Awakens merchandise

Well, it's Star Wars Day, and while there's already plenty of new Force Awakens stuff to fangasm over on the Internet today, there'll be even more of it in a few months. I'm talking about merchandise, boys and girls, a keystone of the Star Wars empire. It simply wouldn't be a new Star Wars movie year if it didn't also feature starship-loads of new toys, clothes, collectibles and other goodies with the characters and worlds of a galaxy far, far away stamped all over them, and 2015 will be no different. In fact, it might just be the biggest Star Wars merchandise year ever.

Disney and Lucasfilm know this, of course, so they're not just going to drop all those new toys in stores, shrug, and walk away (though they probably could and still make plenty of cash). They're going to launch all those new products with a big midnight launch party at participating stores on Friday, Sept. 4, exactly four months from today.

"Every lightsaber, every action figure, every LEGO set tells a story for generations of Star Wars fans, and this global event is a celebration of those stories," Josh Silverman, executive vice president of global licensing for Disney products said in a press release. "We’re excited to be part of the countdown to this enormous movie moment."

We don't know yet exactly how many different toy, game and clothing options Disney will be offering in the months leading up to The Force Awakens, but considering what we know about their massive new Star Wars publishing efforts, we can expect a pretty big selection. In addition to the midnight launch of the products, Disney's also hoping to lead a social media campaign to promote the event, and they're already encouraging fans (many of whom will likely be waiting in line for some time) to take photos of their Star Wars toy hunt on Sept. 4 and post them with the hashtags #ForceFriday and #MidnightMadness.

Disney also revealed the box art that will surround these yet-to-be-announced toys. Check it out:

Zoom In

So the countdown starts now, on Star Wars Day. In four months, we will all be swimming in a lake of new merchandise, and if you remember the frenzy that came with the release of toys for The Phantom Menace, you know that plenty of people will be diving in.

(Via ScreenCrush)