Lucasfilm confirms 'The Book of Boba Fett' will film ahead of The Mandalorian's third season

Last week, after the credits of the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, fans got a shocking and thrilling teaser for something new called The Book of Boba Fett, but at the time it wasn't exactly clear what The Book of Boba Fett was. Now, we have a much better idea.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the reveal, and explained that The Book of Boba Fett will indeed be a new show spinning out of the events of The Mandalorian, and not a replacement series for The Mandalorian. Favreau noted that he'd convinced the Lucasfilm powers that be to hold the news out of Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's Disney Investor Day presentation more than a week earlier to preserve the surprise.

"This is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3, but what we didn't say in that announcement is that the next show coming up, Kathy [Kennedy] said 'the next chapter' ... that's gonna be The Book of Boba Fett," Favreau explained, "and then we go into production right after that on Season 3 of The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all have known and loved, so that's gonna be pretty soon following that. We're working on pre-production now while we're in production on Boba Fett."

In a press release on the Star Wars website, Lucasfilm confirmed further details of the series, including the ongoing involvement of Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, who was seen at Fett's side in the teaser footage. Director Robert Rodriguez, who helmed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian this season, has also joined the team as an executive producer alongside Favreau and Dave Filoni.

It's been a long road to solo stardom for Boba Fett, who seemed like a perfect candidate for spinoff material in the eyes of many fans after Disney announced they were developing first Star Wars "anthology" movies, then Disney+ live-action series set in a galaxy far, far away. We've come close to a Boba Fett movie several times, and now we get to see what the character, played with gruff intensity by Temuera Morrison, will do with a little room to run on his own at last.

The Book of Boba Fett arrives on December of 2021, followed by the third season of The Mandalorian sometime (hopefully) in early-to-mid 2022.