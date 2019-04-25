Latest Stories

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (The Next Generation)
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Rise of Skywalker trailer goes viral; The Good Place first look; more
Lucifer Season 4 Netflix
Tag: TV
Lucifer and Eve seduce fans in Netflix's first full Season 4 trailer
v
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame projected to make more than $1 billion in the next week
Arya Snoke Waif
Tag: Movies
The Winterfell Crypts aren't safe, Arya's the Waif, and Darth Plagueis: The week in fan theories
Lucifer Season 4 Netflix

Lucifer and Eve seduce fans in Netflix's first full Season 4 trailer

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 25, 2019

A show once thought dead rises from the ashes to drop its first Netflix trailer. That’s right, the sexy and sinful Lucifer has given fans a taste of its upcoming season beyond the thirsty teaser it had previously debuted.

We’ve known the true face of the Devil (and now, so has Chloe), and we’re here for it. With plenty of new characters and new storylines given room to breathe thanks to the streaming service’s pickup, Lucifer fans should find a lot to look forward to in today’s trailer.

Check it out:

Introducing Eve (original sinner extraordinaire, played by Inbar Lavi) as the person Lucifer turns to as sort of an enabler would be very fun even if they weren’t doing slow-motion clubbing. Now it’s almost too hot to handle. Will Eve be Lucifer’s downfall, or just a fun flashback from his past? It’s unclear, but Adam definitely won’t be happy about it.

Burning buildings, kicking people out of windows, and plenty of seduction — with a 10-episode fourth season, Lucifer looks to be playing on its strengths as fans get serviced by more devilishness than they bargained for. Let’s just say this: it doesn’t look like the romances, action, or action-filled romances will be slowing down any time soon.

Lucifer returns to bring the heat on May 8, exclusively on Netflix. The first three seasons ran on Fox.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Lucifer
Tag: Trailers
Tag: netflix

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: