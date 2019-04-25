Lucifer and Eve seduce fans in Netflix's first full Season 4 trailer

A show once thought dead rises from the ashes to drop its first Netflix trailer. That’s right, the sexy and sinful Lucifer has given fans a taste of its upcoming season beyond the thirsty teaser it had previously debuted.

We’ve known the true face of the Devil (and now, so has Chloe), and we’re here for it. With plenty of new characters and new storylines given room to breathe thanks to the streaming service’s pickup, Lucifer fans should find a lot to look forward to in today’s trailer.

Check it out:

Video of Lucifer | Season 4 Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Introducing Eve (original sinner extraordinaire, played by Inbar Lavi) as the person Lucifer turns to as sort of an enabler would be very fun even if they weren’t doing slow-motion clubbing. Now it’s almost too hot to handle. Will Eve be Lucifer’s downfall, or just a fun flashback from his past? It’s unclear, but Adam definitely won’t be happy about it.

Burning buildings, kicking people out of windows, and plenty of seduction — with a 10-episode fourth season, Lucifer looks to be playing on its strengths as fans get serviced by more devilishness than they bargained for. Let’s just say this: it doesn’t look like the romances, action, or action-filled romances will be slowing down any time soon.

Lucifer returns to bring the heat on May 8, exclusively on Netflix. The first three seasons ran on Fox.