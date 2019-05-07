Lucifer cast talks ‘redemption’ ahead of Season 4 in new reunion special

Season 4 of Lucifer debuts on Netflix this week, so the streaming service got the core cast together to hang out and talk about where they’ve come from — and most importantly — where the story of Hell’s most handsome son is heading next.

The 25-minute reunion special is basically a group hang roundtable with the cast, answering questions amongst themselves that span from stuff they stole from the film’s set (bobbleheads and clothes lead the haul), to a bizarre story about cameltoe underwear (yes, seriously). The feature includes Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Lauren German (Chloe Decker), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez), Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza), Rachaeh Harris (Linda Martin), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel) and Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen).

Ellis reveals he knew about the cancellation a full 24 hours before anyone else, having learned the news while leaving a fan convention. They also discuss the fan campaign that preceded the Netflix pick-up, and how it overwhelmed them all to see viewers rally and push to keep the story going.

Video of Lucifer Reunion Special - Get Ready for Season 4 | Netflix

Looking ahead to Season 4, Ellis said he believes what truly drives the show is that it’s a story of redemption, even for people who — on the surface — don’t really seem to be all that redeemable.

“I think there’s sort of the notion of having the most irredeemable character in history, or fiction, or whatever you want to call it, on a path to redemption,” he said. “That’s the good part of this. It’s like we’re saving everyone’s capable of redemption, but also, it really helps if people take responsibility for their own actions.”

Lucifer drops its fourth season May 8 on Netflix.