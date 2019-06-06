WIRE Buzz: Lucifer renewed for one last dance with the devil; Two Sabrina stars chilling as regulars; more

Devil, we hardly knew ye. After getting saved by Netflix following its earlier Fox cancellation, it looks like Lucifer is going away for good, but not until one last dance with the devil. The streaming giant reportedly has renewed the show for its fifth season — but that season will be Lucifer’s last.

Via TV Line, there’s no early word on how Season 5 will play out, nor how many episodes it might contain. The most recent 10 episodes, which landed at Netflix on May 8, marked the lowest single-season episode count over the course of the show’s four-season run.

In a reported statement, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich promised “the best is yet to come” and generally just appeared to be counting their blessings at how passionately fans have supported the show.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” they said. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!”

Netflix didn’t reveal a premiere date along with the news of the show’s fifth and final season, so we’ll be praying for word soon on when to expect our last date with the Prince of Darkness.

Now that Nick and Theo are well and truly invested in Sabrina Spellman’s world, it makes sense that the actors who play them are being boosted to full-time status for Netflix’s future seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

TV Line reports that Gavin Leatherwood (Nick) and Lachlan Watson (Theo) have just been elevated to series regular status when development commences for Chilling Adventures Parts 3 and 4 at Netflix. Nick, of course, has stepped big-time into the role of Sabrina’s human boyfriend; while Theo, feeling out of place in a stifling environment both at home and at Baxter High, became close with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) as each struggled to balance their secret lives against the outside world’s assumptions.

After learning about Sabrina’s deep family destiny — and making pretty much the ultimate sacrifice to stop the Dark Lord (aka Sabrina’s dad) from unleashing hell on Earth — Nick found himself stranded in hell at the end of April’s Part 2 episode arc, with Sabrina and pals determined to go there (and back again) to bring her boyfriend home. And as Sabrina’s now out-of-the-closet trans bestie, Theo presumably will end up becoming more of an emotional anchor than ever.

Filming on new Sabrina episodes reportedly is already underway, though there’s no early word on when Chilling Adventures Parts 3 and 4 will be ready to start casting new spells. In the meantime, you can conjure up the first two seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina streaming now on Netflix.

It looks as if Westeros may be a big piece of WarnerMedia’s streaming plans, thanks to a new report that suggests pricing for the upcoming service will bundle access to HBO, Cinemax, and a slew of Warner Bros. movies and shows — all for not much more than what most people already are paying for HBO alone.

Via Variety, the newest update to WarnerMedia's plans indicate it may have something of an ace up its sleeve in an increasingly crowded streaming space, with its potential bundle of the two premium TV tiers alongside its mega-sized entertainment stable. In addition to tapping in to shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Robert Kirkman’s short-lived Outcast series, the service also would be able to offer a curated lineup of movies and shows from Warner Bros. franchises like Batman, Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, and more.

While the service doesn’t yet have a name or a firm launch date, Variety reports it’ll likely cost somewhere in the range of $16-$17 per month — only slightly more than what Amazon Prime subscribers currently pay for access to either HBO or Cinemax by themselves. According to the report, the idea behind offering so much content for only slightly more than viewers are used to paying for it as a standalone, is “to leverage HBO as the backbone of the new streaming service — without undercutting the existing HBO pricing or contributing to cord-cutting.”