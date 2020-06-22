WIRE Buzz: Lucifer Season 5 sets August premiere. Plus, Claire Foy kicks up some scary 'Dust'

Tom Ellis' Prince of Darkness will officially return to Netflix on August 21 for another round of demonic debauchery. The premiere date for Lucifer Season 5 was announced in a perfectly timed video from the streamer that highlights the titular character's steamiest moments.

After all, he does come from the hottest place under Earth.

"And now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of Lucifer's hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. Be sure to watch all the way through," reads the caption.

Watch now:

Video of Lucifer&#039;s Sexiest Moments | Official Date Announcement | Netflix

Season 5 will consist of 16 episodes and air in two chunks, so this confirmation only applies to the first half. We still don't know when the latter eight episodes might drop.

Following a contract dispute, Ellis is on board to return for a sixth season of the Vertigo-inspired show. Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson are locked in to return as showrunners.

First Man's Claire Foy is taking one giant leap into the world of psychological horror with Dust, Variety confirmed today. The film will be directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, and based on a script penned by the latter (a writing vet of HBO's Westworld).

Set in 1930s Oklahoma, Dust centers on a young mother (Foy) trying to protect her family as she grapples with a haunted past during a devastating dust storm. Not much is known beyond that brief synopsis, but the backdrop of the Great Depression's infamous Dust Bowl sounds like an interesting setting for a horror flick, one that can explore the terrors of poverty and the supernatural.

Credit: Universal Pictures

Mad River International will shop the project to potential buyers at the virtual Cannes market. Lucas Joaquin (Love Is Strange) and Alix Madigan (Winter’s Bone) are producing.

Arclight Films has acquired the global rights to Bloody Hell, an upcoming horror project directed by Alister Grierson (2011's cave thriller Sanctum).

Ben O’Toole (Hacksaw Ridge) stars as Rex Cohen, "a man with a mysterious past, who flees the country to escape his own personal hell — only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse."

The project is being described as "Fargo meets Fight Club."

Meg Fraser, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sunderland, Travis Jeffery, Jack Finsterer, David Hill, and Caleb Enoka will co-star in the movie, which is mainly set in Boise, Idaho and Helsinki, Finland. Produced entirely in Queensland, Australia, Bloody Hell was shot by Brad Shield (second unit DP on blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Spider-Man: Homecoming).

Credit: Daniel Berghofer

"The filmmaking team’s elevated take on the genre is just terrific and will have audiences jumping in their seats and laughing at the same time," Arclight Chairman Gary Hamilton of Arclight said in a statement, also confirming that the movie is the first in a planned trilogy.

"What would happen if a character like John Wick walked into the home of a deranged family with dark secrets? This film aims to show audiences that exact answer on a unique ride like no other of its kind," added producers Brett Thornquest and Joshua Paul. The film starts with a bang, a few bangs actually...quite literally, then keeps the twists and turns coming. Hopefully, audiences have strapped themselves in and are ready for a ride, because if not...they are going to be thrown from their seats."

Arclight will shop the movie to potential buyers at Cannes' virtual market.