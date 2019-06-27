5 questions we have for Lucifer Season 5

As satisfying an addition Season 4 was to the Lucifer mythos, the season finale, "Who's da New King of Hell?” left fans with one hell of a cliffhanger.

Lucifer, King of Hell, has taken his throne back in order to save his first true love, Detective Chloe Decker, and the rest of humanity from an apocalyptic prophecy. We end the season with Tom Ellis’ titular character reluctantly but resolutely looking out over his reclaimed kingdom.

Which has us wondering: Now that Lucifer is back where he started, where do we go from here?

Season 5 will be Lucifer’s final season. The show was originally canceled by Fox after three seasons, only to be scooped up by Netflix for Season 4. With the show’s ending confirmed (presumably on the creators’ terms), though, that means Lucifer has one more season to wrap it all up. Here are five burning questions we hope will be answered in Lucifer Season 5.