Lucifer co-showrunner teases the all covers musical: 'It is one of my favorite episodes'

Lucifer, the Netflix series about the Devil (Tom Ellis) helping police solve mysteries in Los Angeles, is currently on a mid-season break. But the show’s co-showrunner recently revealed that the wait for the second half of the fifth season is almost at an end.

While appearing on the Word Balloon podcast to promote his upcoming Image comic Shadecraft (for which Netflix recently optioned the TV rights), Joe Henderson reminded fans that they won’t have to wait long for Season 5B, as it'll be arriving to Netflix on May 28. And included in that batch of eight episodes will be the full-on musical episode we were promised back in January.

The upcoming musical episode, “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” written by co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich, puts Lucifer in the same company as such shows as Buffy the Vampire Slayer (which had the musical episode “Once More With Feeling,” as if you didn't know) and The Flash (whose musical episode “Duet” brought in Supergirl star Melissa Benoist to croon and hoof it with Grant Gustin). However, unlike “Once More” and “Duet,” Henderson let it be known that “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” will feature all covers, but no original tunes.

“We’re doing covers,” said Henderson, who implied he couldn’t write a song if his life depended on it. “I don’t know what kind of insane people write songs, that just...dear lord.”

Having said that, he did clarify that Modrovich could indeed write songs if she wanted to, which is probably why she wrote the episode.

“By the way, Ildy could actually write songs. Ildy was in a band,” Henderson added. “I could never write a song, which is also why whenever people were like, ‘are you ever going to do a musical episode I was like, Ildy can! ‘Cuz...not me. But man, it is one of my favorite episodes.”

Henderson went on to explain that the upcoming musical episode exemplifies an aspect of the show that he loves.

"There are episodes that some of us couldn't do but would also love to do and then find a way to do," He said. "That's an episode that I could never write. Or at least one I couldn't write as well as lldy did."

Check out the whole interview below. The conversation about the musical episode comes in at roughly the 18-minute-mark.

Video of Joe Henderson Talks Lucifer and His New Comic Shadecraft

Henderson also revealed on the podcast that the sixth and final season of Lucifer would be 10 episodes. And though careful not to give away anything resembling a spoiler, he also promised that in Season 5B that “Lucifer and Dad [aka God, played by Dennis Haysbert] are going to have a lot of conversations about where they’ve been,” and that there’s a trailer in store for us between now and that May 28 release date, which he does not downplay. “You guys are gonna s**t yourself when you see that trailer,” said Henderson. Um...good to know, sir. Good to know.

New episodes of Lucifer drop on Netflix May 28. The rest of the series is able to watch on the streaming service now.