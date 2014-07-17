Latest Stories

lucy.jpg

Lucy and 5 other Kick-Ass Heroines

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 17, 2014

This is a sponsored post brought to you by Universal's Lucy and Spritz.

Sure, sometimes you've got to send a man to do a man's job. But more often than not, a woman will still do it better. 

Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis are cool n' all, but when we think 'action,' we tend to default to the ass-kickers of the female persuasion. For sheer visceral thrills, you can't beat an action heroine -- the latest being Scarlett Johansson in the title role of Lucy, Luc Besson's latest fantastical valentine to women with major fighting skills.  

Being like Lucy isn't just about the running and jumping and kicking and punching, though. She's also mega-smart, thanks to her ability to utilize almost her entire brain capacity. One of her super-powers is the ability to speed-read like nobody's business...an ability you can have, too, thanks to Spritz technology that allows you to read much of the content of the Lucy official site with super-speed. The site will also quiz your abilities to determine the percentage of the brain capacity that you're using, yourself. 

Sheesh, is there anything this woman can't do? Lucy is a more than worthy recruit to cinema's ever-growing army of kick-ass heroines, and here are five of her finest colleagues...

ellen-ripley_0.jpg
Ellen Ripley If there's a girls-only Expendables movie in the cards (and there probably is) and Pam...
katniss-everdeen.jpg
Katniss Everdeen The odds are forever in the favor of the young woman who's inspired countless...
alice_0.jpg
Alice "Go ask Alice...when she's ten feet tall." Milla Jovovich actually stands at 5'9", though she...
jen-yu.jpg
Jen YuZhang Ziyi became an international superstar with her stunning turn as Jen Yu, a revenge-...
black-widow_1.jpg
Natasha Romanoff/Black WidowThe ass-kicking demands of Luc Besson's Lucy ain't no thang for...
