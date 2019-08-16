WIRE Buzz: Black Mirror star eyeing Mortal Kombat; Wynonna Earp creator developing new series

Though he played a version of a kung fu video-game character in the "Striking Vipers" episode of Black Mirror, Ludi Lin may be leveling up to join a full video-game film adaptation.

Variety reports that Lin is currently in negotiations with New Line Cinema to join the latest live-action adaptation of Mortal Kombat. He would play the role of Liu Kang, a character who was introduced in the very first game in 1992. The monk (with some resemblance to Bruce Lee) is well known for his flying kicks. The casting would be spot-on, as the fictional video game that he appeared in as part of Black Mirror bears more than a passing resemblance to the "Finish him!" world of the Mortal Kombat games.

This new adaptation is being produced by James Wan and will be directed by Simon McQuoid. Lin has worked with Wan before, as he appeared as Captain Murk in Wan's Aquaman. He also starred in Power Rangers in 2017, playing Zack.

Unless it receives some kind of fatality, this new Mortal Kombat venture is expected to hit screens in March of 2021. Pre-production on the project is currently underway.

Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras has a new trick up her sleeve. She is looking to team once again with SYFY (which is home to Wynonna Earp and, like SYFY WIRE, is owned by NBCUniversal) to develop a new drama called Axeholes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a studio would be brought in to co-produce the project should the series move forward. The show follows a group of characters who are attending a convention, who then get transported into the world of their favorite fantasy television show called Blue Bar'Bara. As THR reports, "In the worst role-playing game ever, the unequipped party must learn to navigate a dangerous land of profanity-spewing battle axes, sociopathic fairies, disturbingly sensual dragons, and a chainmail-bikini-wearing shield maiden as they struggle to find a way back home."

From L-R: Katherine Barrell, Emily Andras and Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Andras would serve as executive producer as well as showrunner on the series. In a statement to THR, Andras said, "I am excited to take on a new adventure series that is an adoring, tongue-in-cheek love letter to fandom in general, and fierce barbarian princesses in particular. I am especially thrilled that it will allow me to continue working with SYFY, who have been endlessly supportive of the hilarious, moving, action-packed feminist genre shows I love to create for television.”

In Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) found himself in the past, fighting... himself. It was tough, because the man who proudly bears "America's A**" can do this all day... and he just didn't have the time. How did the filmmakers manage to shoot the Rogers vs. Rogers showdown?

A new video from Marvel Entertainment sheds some light on the matter. Of course, stunt doubles were involved, as were computer-generated effects. One of the more notable aspects, however, is that to avoid confusion over which Cap was which, the Cap from the past ended up keeping his trademark helmet on. Originally, both of them had the helmet off, and everyone was confused.

Take a look at the video here:

It's yet another instance of the crew behind this movie doing whatever it takes, and possibly one of the only instances where Steve Rogers' determination to never stop stopping proves to be a detriment to him.

Avengers: Endgame is available on home video right now. Is Cap gonna tell us about the ring on his finger? No, we don't think he will.