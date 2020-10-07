WIRE Buzz: Lumberjanes heads to HBO Max. Plus, Mel Gibson is a whacked-out Santa in 'Fatman' trailer

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power's Noelle Stevenson won't need to wait too long for her next animation project after the fan-favorite Netflix series wrapped: Stevenson will be helming an adaptation of her co-created comic, Lumberjanes, for HBO Max. This news comes a month after BOOM! Studios announced that the comic itself was coming to a close.

According to Deadline, The Eisner Award winner from Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Brooklyn Allen, and Stevenson is going to kick off with an hour-long special written and directed by Stevenson, and will then head to series. That means April, Jo, Mal, Molly, and Ripley are finally going to come to life on-screen at Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thilstle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types.

Lumberjanes does not yet have a premiere date set, though its comic ends with Lumberjanes: End of Summer #1 in December.

Next up: Mel Gibson is playing one very bad Santa.

No, really. He's playing the actual Santa Claus. The fantastical Father Christmas is down on his luck in Fatman, which means teaming up with the U.S. military, binge drinking, and otherwise trashing the image of jolly ol' Saint Nick. The first trailer for the film — from writer/directors Eshom and Ian Nelms — is a certified holiday downer.

Take a look:

Video of Fatman Official Trailer (2020) - Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

The film also stars Walter Goggins as an assassin out for Santa's noggin. Oh, and of course there are reindeer and elves...which also get R-rated twists.

Fatman hits select theaters Nov. 13 and on Digital Nov. 17.

Finally, The CW's fantasy series The Outpost is preparing to give fans even more ahead of its third-season premiere.

Deadline reports that the series has been renewed for a fourth season, even though its third has yet to premiere. Star Anand Desai-Barochia (Janzo) has also gotten a bump to associate producer for that upcoming Season 4. While the series was previously delayed by the coronavirus (like all shows and movies), it's now on track after production resumed in June.

With magic, endangered races, religious wars, and a fort on the edge of the world, The Outpost, from creators Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller, also stars Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, and Imogen Waterhouse.

The Outpost's third season is on its way to The CW.