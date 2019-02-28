Latest Stories

Patton Oswalt
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Patton Oswalt voicing M.O.D.O.K.; Critters are back; more
Lupita Nyong o via Getty Images | Gilbert Carrasquillo 2019
Tag: Movies
Lupita Nyong’o close to joining star-studded Bond 25 cast: Report
BC3628FD-4949-45F4-B11A-BFBC4FF1071C
Tag: Fangrrls
SYFY Wire Fangrrls present: Forgotten Women of Genre
Alan Tudyk
Tag: TV
SYFY picks up Resident Alien series based on Dark Horse comic
Lupita Nyong o via Getty Images | Gilbert Carrasquillo 2019

Lupita Nyong’o close to joining star-studded Bond 25 cast: Report

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 28, 2019

Only a day after reports swirled that Rami Malek was in talks to challenge James Bond as the main baddie in Bond 25, the talk is turning to another Oscar winner to round out the 007 roster: Lupita Nyong’o, Star Wars’ very own Maz Kanata.

Deadline reports that the Bond 25 team is pursuing Nyong’o to star in an undisclosed role — meaning we don’t yet know if director Cary Fukunaga has his sights on the Oscar winner (Best Supporting actress for 12 Years a Slave) as a villain, a conventional "Bond girl," or an M16 ally.

The same report adds that Malek appears to indeed be in the final stages of joining the cast, after news circulated earlier this week that the film had targeted the Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner as its main villain.

In addition to her turn as Nakia in Marvel’s Black Panther, Nyong’o has also lent her voice and motion capture to both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and is reportedly set to reprise her role as Maz Kanata to help close out the Skywalker saga when the still-untitled Episode IX premieres this December.

Production on Bond 25 is set to begin this spring, so it makes sense that the big casting pieces surrounding Daniel Craig’s fifth and final Bond appearance are beginning to fall into place. While there’s no early word on which of the open parts Nyong’o could play, earlier reports suggest there are at least two substantial female roles: one that introduces a new female M16 agent, and the other a James Bond ally who hails from points beyond the SIS.

Nyong’o would join a Bond cast that already includes Craig, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris, all returning to step back into their previous roles. Fukunaga and Scott Z. Burns have reportedly finished an early draft of the movie’s script.

Bond 25 is set to shake (but definitely not stir) into theaters on Apr. 8, 2020. In the meantime, watch out for Nyong'o in Jordan Peele's Us, which creeps onto the big screen on Mar. 22.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Bond 25
Tag: Lupita Nyong'o
Tag: Daniel Craig
Tag: Cary Fukunaga

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: James Bond
Tag: Bond 25
Spectre James Bond Daniel Craig
Shatterhand: Does Cary Joji Fukunaga's James Bond 25 finally have a title?
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Bond 25
Tag: James Bond
Lea Seydoux James Bond Spectre
Bond 25: Lea Seydoux will reprise her role as Madeleine Swann; Rami Malek rumored for villain
Josh Weiss
Dec 7, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Bond 25
Tag: James Bond
Rami Malek
Bond 25 looking to nail down Oscar winner Rami Malek as villain
Don Kaye
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: James Bond
Tag: Bond 25
Cary Fukunaga
Cary Fukunaga suits up to direct Bond 25, aiming for 2020 release
Jacob Oller
Sep 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0