M. Night Shyamalan will 'Knock at the Cabin' for his next mystery movie, as Universal sets 2023 release date

Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan will follow up this past summer's Old with a mystery project entitled Knock at the Cabin, Universal Pictures confirmed on Twitter Thursday. The film is set for a wide theatrical release on February 3, 2023 — two weeks earlier than originally planned, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Beyond the title and release date, however, nothing is known about the plot, though one could speculate that the word "Cabin" alludes to a remote forest setting (à la Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead). But aside from the title, we know nothing else (yet) about the project. It's the same enigmatic marketing tactic employed for Jordan Peele's next feature, Nope, which is slated to hit the big screen next summer.

Knock at the Cabin continues Shyamalan's working relationship with Universal, which started with 2015's The Visit and went on to encompass Split, Glass, and most recently, Old.

Released back in July, Old brought in just over $90 million worldwide against a modest budget of $18 million (per Forbes). The movie follows a group of vacationers who find themselves trapped on a beach where time moves at a far faster rate than normal. Based on the 2013 graphic novel by writer Pierre Oscar Lévy and illustrator Frederick Peeters, it is the first entry in Shyamalan's filmography to be adapted from a pre-existing property.

"We're trying to do something anomalous, like say releasing Old in the summer," the filmmaker explained to Collider shortly after the movie's opening. "And honestly, every movie that's out [around the same time] is at least 10 times the cost of the movie, right? It does give me comfort, it allows me to do very provocative things, darker things. I don't have to feel like I have to play it safe. I can be very dissonant, like we were saying, and know that for the most part we're going to be okay."

Old is now available to purchase on digital platforms. The film arrives on DVD and Blu-Ray next Tuesday, Oct. 19.

(Universal Pictures & SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal)