What, me worry? MAD Magazine is ceasing regular new content after 67 years

After almost 70 years, the iconic MAD Magazine will no longer be releasing original content on a bi-monthly basis, Bloomberg has confirmed. In just a few weeks time, the well-known satirical publication (recently revamped by DC Comics) will only offer vintage materials and end-of-year specials. Fans of the parody magazine can still pick up these issues at comic shops or have them mailed to their homes via subscription.

"Working at MAD was a childhood dream come true," wrote former MAD editor Allie Goertz in a touching Twitter thread (embedded below). "MAD is an institution with such a rich history. It informed just about every comedian and writer I (and probably you) look up to. I worked with ICONS. Sergio Aragonés visits were common. Al Jaffee still does the fold-in!"

Founded by Harvey Kurtzman William Gaines in the early 1950s, MAD fast cemented itself as the gold standard in placing a cracked and comedic mirror up to society and pop culture. Unafraid to critique everything from politics (like the legendary Watergate Scandal) to movies and TV shows, the magazine became immortalized with some help from its gap-toothed and freckled mascot, Alfred E. Neuman and his famous catchphrase of "What, me worry?"

Moreover, the periodical helped turn artists like Sergio Aragonés, Don Martin, and Al Jaffee into household names. In particular, Aragonés' "A MAD Look At..." strip and Jaffe's fold-in page became absolute imperatives for almost every single issue.

The news of MAD (the last in-print parody publication after the physical terminations of Spy and The Onion) no longer releasing new content was mourned far and wide on social media by folks like Rob Delaney, Mark Hamill, Weird Al Yankovic, and director Brad Bird. John Carpenter even joked that yesterday's 6.4 earthquake in Los Angeles was heavenly punishment for the magazine's cancelation.