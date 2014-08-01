Mad Max + 15 other genre movies and shows to stream on Netflix this month

We're in the grip of summer, but you can beat the heat with binge watching.

Every month, Netflix's Watch Instantly streaming service makes some changes to its lineup, taking away old movies and TV series and adding new ones, and every time there's a healthy crop of genre entertainment coming to the mix, we like to do a quick roundup and let you know what's new in sci-fi, fantasy and horror.

And August didn't disappoint. We've got more than a dozen movies and shows on the list this week, from cult classics like Mad Max and Red Dawn to new anime space adventures to the most recent seasons of Haven and Once Upon a Time.

Check out what Netflix has to offer genre lovers this month in the gallery below, then get to watching. What's on your list?

(Via Vulture)