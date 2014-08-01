Latest Stories

MadMax.jpg

Mad Max + 15 other genre movies and shows to stream on Netflix this month

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Aug 1, 2014

We're in the grip of summer, but you can beat the heat with binge watching.

Every month, Netflix's Watch Instantly streaming service makes some changes to its lineup, taking away old movies and TV series and adding new ones, and every time there's a healthy crop of genre entertainment coming to the mix, we like to do a quick roundup and let you know what's new in sci-fi, fantasy and horror.

And August didn't disappoint. We've got more than a dozen movies and shows on the list this week, from cult classics like Mad Max and Red Dawn to new anime space adventures to the most recent seasons of Haven and Once Upon a Time.

Check out what Netflix has to offer genre lovers this month in the gallery below, then get to watching. What's on your list?

(Via Vulture)

8-1Netflix1.jpg
Mad Max (1979): Just in time for everyone who's jonesing for a Max fix after seeing the Fury Road...
8-1Netflix2.jpg
Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (2014): Available August 7. If you missed the original TV run of this...
8-1Netflix3.jpg
From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Season 1 (2014): Available August 19. This year director Robert...
8-1Netflix4.jpg
Once Upon a Time, Season 3 (2013-2014): Available August 29. Just in time for you to binge watch it...
8-1Netflix5.jpg
Ella Enchanted (2004): Long before Anne Hathaway was Catwoman, she was just a princess on a quest...
8-1Netflix6.jpg
Freaky Friday (2003): You might want to watch this because you just enjoy body switch hijinks. Then...
8-1Netflix7.jpg
Space Pirate Captain Harlock (2013): If you're looking for something in the anime department, check...
8-1Netflix8.gif
Kill Zombie! (Zombibi) (2012): Available August 9. If you're still not sick of zombies, and you're...
8-1Netflix9.jpg
Red Dawn (1984): It's not sci-fi, but it is a crazy alternate history story in which the U.S. is...
8-1Netflix10.jpg
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004): This sci-fi film in the tradition of classic pulp...
8-1Netflix11.jpg
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961): If you can't get enough of classic Technicolor sci-fi...
8-1Netflix12.jpg
Haven, season 4 (2013): Available August 12. Haven's fifth season premieres next month, so if you'...
8-1Netflix13.jpg
Dead Silence (2007): It never caught on in the same way Saw did, but if you're in the mood for a...
8-1Netflix14.jpg
All Cheerleaders Die (2013): Part revenge story, part crazy supernatural horror, this remake of a...
8-1Netflix15.png
Cypher (2002): You might think you know where this sci-fi tech thriller is headed, but it will keep...
8-1Netflix16.jpg
Face/Off (1997): Because we've all thought about what life would be like if we got to wear Nicolas...
