Let us now praise Mad Max: Fury Road's Doof Warrior

There is life before, and life after, Mad Max: Fury Road.

It’s been five years since George Miller's “shiny and chrome” epic seared our retinas like tuna steaks with its unique post-apocalyptic imagery and visceral action set pieces, with Miller continuing the adventures of veteran road warrior Max Rockatanksy (Tom Hardy, inheriting the role from Mel Gibson). Fury Road famously pairs Max with Charlize Theron’s Furiosa, as the two struggle to traverse the scorched Wasteland, in a rig forged by nuclear winter, in order to save five enslaved brides from their keeper, the despot Immortan Joe. In the half-decade since Fury Road’s release, fans have obsessed over and dissected this Best Picture nominee like it was the Zapruder film, paying particular attention to one unforgettable character: The Doof Warrior.

Also known as the Coma-Doof Warrior, the human hood ornament literally blazed onto the screen — and into movie history — by riding attached to the front of Immortan Joe’s speaker truck while strumming a flame-throwing guitar. The character’s brief, gonzo appearance left a lasting (and somewhat disturbing) impact, thanks in part to the character serving as a personification of sorts to Miller’s operational theme: Execute as much as possible for real, on set, and in-camera. (A theme no movie since has come close to remotely replicating.) This mandate, along with Miller’s intricate world-building, allows second and third-tier characters like Doof to become instantly iconic ones, which isn’t easy to pull off in a film full of enigmatic scene-stealers like Furiosa, Max, and Joe.

Clad in a bright red onesie and sporting a maw full of jagged teeth, the blind Doof Warrior’s ascension from "zero" to "legend" was as quick as it was disturbing. Miller doesn’t ramp you up to his introduction. He’s just... there — instant crazy. And, of all the bonkers stuff this movie throws at you, Doof’s entrance lands like a gut punch. The audience feels a mix of awe and fear, thinking “what the f**k?!” while fist-pumping at the sun-scorched vistas this wholly-original character owns for every frame of his limited screentime.

The kicker? For a character so iconic, Doof doesn’t really do anything.

He exists merely to serve as Immortan Joe’s disturbing version of a war-time drummer boy, responsible for face-melting guitar jams that herald Joe’s relentless pursuit to capture Furiosa and Max. Despite the lack of agency in the movie’s plot, Doof feels vital to the story. He’s the type of character that makes you go “what’s his deal? Where does he come from?”

Thankfully, Miller knows his backstory. (The filmmaker gave nearly every character and piece of set dressing a history, a rationale for how and why they could survive in Mad Max’s world).

"The approach to the film was, you have to be able to explain everything,” Miller told Deadline in a recent interview. "In his case, [Doof] was blind from birth. When things started going a bit crazy, he and his mother were left in a mining town. The only way they could survive was to go into a place where there was a competitive advantage to being blind. And that was to go deep down into a mine shaft, where they were able to survive. He took what was most precious to him, a musical instrument, probably a guitar."

But Miller doubled-down further on the character.

"As they were careening through the Wasteland, someone heard this music echoing out of that mine shaft,” Miller explained. “[They] went down there and, luckily, they saw him as an asset. I think they killed his mother because she wasn't of any use. They took him and he eventually ended up as the equivalent of the drummer, the fife player or the bagpiper, in Immortan Joe's army."

Miller and his team filled in this concept art sketch of a character with the depth and backstory commonly reserved for a movie’s central figures. Giving such in-world authenticity that enhances the experience without distracting from it is not without its challenges, though Miller makes it seem effortless. (That’s kind of his thing.)

Like he did with his flame-spitting guitar riffs, Doof Warrior not only announces the arrival of Immortan Joe’s nightmare-fueled caravan of murderous marauders, he also serves as a herald of next-level world-building that reaffirms Miller’s aforementioned mandate of investing the film with in-camera spectacle. The character serves almost as an ode to, and a reminder of, the power of practical effects and stunts at a time when blockbusters are cluttered with excessive CG.

Miller finds considerable success finding a balance between analog and digital, in a way that lets peripheral players like Doof Warrior resonate with such a vibrant inner life despite their brief screen presence. Miller’s ability to bring the Doof Warrior to the screen the old-fashioned way, at a time when Hollywood dines out too often on ones and zeroes, feels almost miraculous. The achievement reminds us that digital doesn’t hold a candle (or a flame-throwing Stratocaster) to the tried-and-true analog means that created one of Fury Road’s most memorable MVPs.