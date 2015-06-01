Mad Max: Fury Road pics reveal what's real, and what's not, in those epic VFX shots

There’s no denying that the adrenaline-fueled masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road is a triumph of visual storytelling, but just how much of that insanity is real — and what’s CGI? Here’s the answer.

The folks at FX Guide have put together an insanely cool showcase of before-and-after shots, showing how much was done with practical effects, then how much was added after the fact. Not surprisingly, a good bit of the action is legit, but Miller deftly used CGI to flesh out that insanity and send it to the next level. It’s impossible to tell the difference on screen, which makes it all the more impressive to see the line drawn so clearly here.

Along with adding a ton of vehicles, people and explosions, the effects job also added some extra background to those flat deserts of Namibia where they shot the film. Sadly, epic locales like the Citadel don’t just pop up naturally. It takes some work to create a believable post-apocalypse.

Check out a sample of the images below, and head over here for the full breakdown:

