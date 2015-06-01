Latest Stories

The Flash Cicada
Tag: TV
There’s a new and much more dangerous Cicada in town in the latest Flash
bb1_110_04162018_ea_0064
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 10: Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, and more finish the season with 'The Washington Merry-Go Round'
Nos4a2 Charlie Manx Zachary Quinto
Tag: TV
SXSW: Zachary Quinto sees his 135-year-old NOS4A2 character as a 'wounded child'
gettyimages-113517956
Tag: Movies
William J. Creber, art director of iconic 1960's Planet of the Apes films, dies age 87
4478766-front+cover.jpg

Mad Max: Fury Road pics reveal what's real, and what's not, in those epic VFX shots

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 1, 2015

There’s no denying that the adrenaline-fueled masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road is a triumph of visual storytelling, but just how much of that insanity is real — and what’s CGI? Here’s the answer.

The folks at FX Guide have put together an insanely cool showcase of before-and-after shots, showing how much was done with practical effects, then how much was added after the fact. Not surprisingly, a good bit of the action is legit, but Miller deftly used CGI to flesh out that insanity and send it to the next level. It’s impossible to tell the difference on screen, which makes it all the more impressive to see the line drawn so clearly here.

Along with adding a ton of vehicles, people and explosions, the effects job also added some extra background to those flat deserts of Namibia where they shot the film. Sadly, epic locales like the Citadel don’t just pop up naturally. It takes some work to create a believable post-apocalypse.

Check out a sample of the images below, and head over here for the full breakdown:

 (Via FX Guide)

Tag: Mad Max: Fury Road
Tag: George Miller
Tag: VFX

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Mad Max: Fury Road
Tag: VFX
Mad_Max_Fury_Road_51.jpg
A raging new Mad Max: Fury Road VFX featurette awaits you in Valhalla
Jeff Spry
Jun 4, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Mad Max: Fury Road
Tag: George Miller
mad_max_fury_road.02_1920x1080_hero_movie.jpg
Oh, what a lovely day! Mad Max-inspired ballet comes to San Francisco
James Comtois
Sep 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Mad Max: Fury Road
Tag: Mad Max
TheronMadMaxFuryRoad
Mad Max: Fury Road is Australia’s best movie this century, say Australians
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 25, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Mad Max: Fury Road
Tag: George Miller
Mad Max: Fury Road Tom Hardy George Miller
Mad Max legal battle may put the brakes on future movies
Don Kaye
Apr 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3