TV series on DC Comics' Madame X in the works at HBO Max from J.J. Abrams & Angela Robinson

And the comic book adaptations continue! This time, the character getting the page-to-screen adaptation is none other than DC Comics' Madame X — otherwise known as "Madame Xanadu" — an ageless, immortal sorceress who can use tarot cards to tell the future, among other abilities.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker) is developing the project for HBO Max, with writer-director Angela Robinson (True Blood) writing and executive-producing the eventual hour-long drama series.

Also known as Nimue, Madame X first appeared in DC Comics in 1978. She was designed by Michael William Kaluta with a storyline developed by David Michelinie and Val Mayerik, and the character used her gifts — such as levitating objects, teleportation, and banishing demons — to help others. She cannot be killed due to a deal made with Death and is currently part of the Justice League Dark universe, where she has helped the Suicide Squad and also serves as Spectre's spiritual adviser.

This isn't the first time the character has appeared on television, though. She previously popped up on Young Justice, where she was voiced by Cree Summers (Rugrats) and portrayed as a New Orleans con woman with sleight of hand. She has also recurred on HBO Max's Swamp Thing, using her tarot-reading abilities to guide and help characters. She was played by Jeryl Prescott (Batwoman).

Abrams is said to be developing a Justice League Dark franchise for HBO Max, of which this would be a part. Among the other projects that would tie into it are the Constantine reboot and the Superman movie Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing. Robinson herself has plenty of geek cred, having written Web for DC Comics, along with directing Professor Marston & the Wonder Women.

No release date has been set yet for the series.