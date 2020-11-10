Mads Mikkelsen reportedly in early talks to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Expelliarmus! Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange, Hannibal) is reportedly in early talks to take over Johnny Depp’s role as main antagonist Gellert Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

According to Deadline, unnamed sources say that Mikkelsen is director David Yates’ first pick to replace Depp, who Warner Bros. asked to resign due to allegations of domestic abuse. Variety has also confirmed the news about Mikkelsen's potential involvement in the franchise.

Mikkelsen is well-versed in playing dark roles, given he has played Dr. Lecter on the fan-favorite series, Hannibal, as well as Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) nemesis in the MCU film chronicling Doctor Steven Strange’s origin story. If cast, Mikkelsen will undoubtedly give his own sinister take to Grindelwald, who preys on people's fears in order to grow support for his grab for power.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

While the details of the third film remain unknown, Fantastic Beasts actor Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) has hinted that the movie will lead to a massive magical war that mirrors the conflict of World War II in the muggle world. Jude Law will continue to play Grindelwald's former friend and current nemesis, Albus Dumbledore, while Eddie Redmayne will also be back to play franchise lead, Newt Scamander.

Part of the Harry Potter universe, the third Fantastic Beasts film went back into production this September after being put on hold due to COVID-19. It now has a new release date of July 15, 2022 because of the pandemic and the need to recast Grindelwald.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.